GradSchoolCenter.com Names Women Leading the Way in Science Research

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradSchoolCenter.com celebrates female trailblazers in science with its list of The 20 Women Leading the Way in Science Research. This list consists of females exemplifying the great achievers that women can be in a male-dominated research landscape! These famous women of yesteryears and the present times have made groundbreaking discoveries, developments, and inventions following extensive research spanning the full spectrum of science.

As astronomers, biologists, chemists, geneticists, zoologists, and physicists, these women scientists have made their mark in their fields—with Nobel Prize Awards recognizing their significant contributions that confer enormous benefits to society.

The 20 Women Leading the Way in Science Research consist of the following, listed in random order and are accessible through this link: https://www.gradschoolcenter.com/women-science-research/

While not exhaustive, our list names 20 of the greatest women scientists and thinkers across different eras to underscore how their display of perseverance and dedication transcend time and set the stage for even bigger breakthroughs in science.

Rachel Carson
Vera Rubin
Jennifer Doudna
Dian Fossey
Linda B. Buck
Barbara McClintock
Eugenie Clark
Deborah Shiu-lan Jin
Andrea Ghez
Gertrude Elion
Stephanie Louise Kwolek
Helen Quinn
Carolyn Widney Greider
Sally Ride
Rosalyn Sussman Yalow
Lisa Randall
Laurie R. Santos
Elizabeth Blackburn
Chien-Shiung Wu
Jill Tarter

"As scientists, these women had to overcome significant barriers," says Wendy Pigford, lead researcher at GradSchoolCenter.com, "They inspire young girls to take active roles in science and aim to become the next generation of scientists."

ABOUT GRAD SCHOOL CENTER
GradSchoolCenter.com employs a proven methodology to evaluate, measure, and review publicly available information on colleges and universities across the United States. In ranking the graduate schools offering master's, doctorate, and post-graduate certificates, we use a unique set of criteria, including cost, retention rates, graduation rates, student outcomes, and overall academic reputation. GradSchoolCenter.com features in-depth graduate school and program reviews and rankings to provide students with the information they need to make informed decisions and navigate their graduate school journey with ease.

