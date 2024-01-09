GradSchoolCenter.com Names Women Leading the Way in Science Research

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradSchoolCenter.com celebrates female trailblazers in science with its list of The 20 Women Leading the Way in Science Research. This list consists of females exemplifying the great achievers that women can be in a male-dominated research landscape! These famous women of yesteryears and the present times have made groundbreaking discoveries, developments, and inventions following extensive research spanning the full spectrum of science.

As astronomers, biologists, chemists, geneticists, zoologists, and physicists, these women scientists have made their mark in their fields—with Nobel Prize Awards recognizing their significant contributions that confer enormous benefits to society.

The 20 Women Leading the Way in Science Research consist of the following, listed in random order and are accessible through this link: https://www.gradschoolcenter.com/women-science-research/

While not exhaustive, our list names 20 of the greatest women scientists and thinkers across different eras to underscore how their display of perseverance and dedication transcend time and set the stage for even bigger breakthroughs in science.

Rachel Carson

Vera Rubin

Jennifer Doudna

Dian Fossey

Linda B. Buck

Barbara McClintock

Eugenie Clark

Deborah Shiu-lan Jin

Andrea Ghez

Gertrude Elion

Stephanie Louise Kwolek

Helen Quinn

Carolyn Widney Greider

Sally Ride

Rosalyn Sussman Yalow

Lisa Randall

Laurie R. Santos

Elizabeth Blackburn

Chien-Shiung Wu

Jill Tarter

"As scientists, these women had to overcome significant barriers," says Wendy Pigford, lead researcher at GradSchoolCenter.com, "They inspire young girls to take active roles in science and aim to become the next generation of scientists."

