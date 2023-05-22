Graduate Hotels Partners with Infor Hospitality

News provided by

Infor

22 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Infor HMS to deliver tools to support efficient operations, superior guest experiences for leading hotel brand

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Graduate Hotels®, a collection of hand-crafted hotels located in dynamic university-anchored towns, has selected Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) for its property management system (PMS) and will fully standardize on the Infor cloud-based platform. Graduate Hotels has been marking successful go-lives with Infor's software at 31 properties since June 2022, with the most recent at its Eugene, Oregon, location. With Infor, Graduate Hotels has modern technology at its fingertips to unify and refine operations, deliver superior guest experiences, and implement and execute intelligent strategy.

After a thorough search of all applicable vendors, Infor was selected because of its customer support, industry-specific advanced functionality, and cloud-hosted nature of Infor HMS, which helps to make it an intuitive, innovative and user-friendly platform.

"Each hotel reflects the culture and charm of the nearby university, and we knew that it was necessary to update our software platform with more modern tools to aid our teams in providing that unforgettable guest experience. We evaluated our current property management system, and in the end decided to move ahead with Infor to better support our growth and expansion plans," said Benjamin Heiland, vice president of hotel technology at Graduate Hotels. "We are excited to partner with Infor to help standardize operations across our entire brand so we can make daily tasks more streamlined, putting more focus and effort on delivering exceptional guest experiences."

Infor HMS is a fully integrated property management system built for the cloud with flexibility, security, efficiency, and mobile capabilities that help streamline operations, maximize profitability, deliver great guest experiences, and compete globally. The solution utilizes mobile applications for guest check-in and housekeeping, features automated and customizable reporting capabilities, and includes optional offerings around revenue management, point-of-sale (POS) and business intelligence (BI) tools to support the full range of unique needs for hospitality organizations.

"Travel and leisure are two of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, but also the most competitive. Strategic organizations understand how critical it is to keep pace with innovative, scalable technology that can help support future growth, changes in consumer demand, and price flexibility to adapt to changes in the economy," said Joe Vargas, Infor senior vice president for hospitality. "Infor's partnership with Graduate Hotels will help the organization continue to advance and grow, maintain compliance, and support internal teams so they can focus on providing more memorable interactions with guests."

Learn more about Infor HMS: https://www.infor.com/products/hms 

About Graduate Hotels 
Graduate Hotels® is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns in the U.S. and U.K. Each hotel pays homage to the heritage of its unique town through cultural nods to the local community. Launched in 2014, there are currently 31 hotels across the U.S., two U.K. properties, and four additional hotels in development. Graduate Hotels is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a Nashville-based vertically integrated real estate developer, owner and operator, founded by Ben Weprin in 2008. Visit www.graduatehotels.com.

About Infor 
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

For more information:
Christina Ledger
Infor
[email protected]
312-662-2135

Graduate Hotels
[email protected] 

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Also from this source

Oostwegel Collection Implements Infor's Suite of Hospitality Solutions

Delta Plus Modernizes its Information System with Infor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.