Graduate School USA Opens Submissions for 26th Annual W. Edwards Deming Award to Recognize Excellence in Process Improvements and Quality Management

Federal, State & Local Government Agencies and Armed Services Can Apply Until August 25, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate School USA (GSUSA) is now accepting entries for its 26th Annual W. Edwards Deming Outstanding Training Award, given to government organizations that demonstrate innovation by enhancing quality processes. The deadline for submissions is August 25, 2023.

The Deming Award – named after renowned scholar and former Graduate School USA instructor Dr. W. Edwards Deming – is open to federal, state and local government agencies, plus civilian and uniformed branches of the U.S. military. Successful applicants will emulate Dr. Deming's approach by showing tangible, verifiable improvements in their organization's performance due to strong collaboration across teams and departments. Dr. Deming is widely acknowledged as the leading management thinker for quality management.

"This prestigious award is one of several ways we show our ongoing commitment to best practices and innovation in training federal employees," said Pepe Carreras, President, Graduate School USA. "We honor Dr. Deming's distinguished legacy every year by presenting the award to noteworthy organizations who are advancing their organization through measurable workforce initiatives."

Past award recipients have shown innovative training or process improvement through workforce initiatives that have measurably benefited their organizations. These organizations have embraced a mindset of continuous improvement and a commitment to high-quality in achieving organizational objectives to succeed.

Last year, there were two award winners: the U.S. Navy's Airborne Electronic Attack Systems Program Office, Jammer Technique Optimization Team (JATO), in the Human Capital category; and a collaboration between the University of Nevada, Reno's Nuclear Packaging Graduate Program Mechanical Engineering Department and the Packaging Certification Program in the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management, in the Agile Management category.

Nominated projects must have been initiated within two years of the submission deadline. An awards ceremony will be held virtually at an October 26, 2023 event hosted by GovExec, a leading information services and insights company for government leaders and contractors.

Email [email protected] for more info.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal, state and local government workforce through customized contract training (B2G) and open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. GSUSA, accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET), is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), which educates service-minded students by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

