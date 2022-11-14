Graduated Cylinder Market Size to Grow by USD 468.41 Mn, global Healthcare Equipment Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graduated cylinder market size is expected to grow by USD 468.41 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The report offers an updated analysis of the present market scenario, the latest drivers and trends, and the overall market environment. Request our Latest Free Sample Report

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026

Technavio has categorized the global graduated cylinder market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio calculates the global healthcare equipment market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of various diagnostic equipment and devices used across the therapy areas.

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Scope

The graduated cylinder market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand from quality testing and research laboratories as one of the prime trends influencing the graduated cylinder market growth during the next few years. The rising healthcare industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, limited applications might hamper the market growth.

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global graduated cylinder market is highly fragmented and has several vendors. Vendors should innovate their offerings and build capabilities continuously, as there is less service differentiation. This enables them to compete with larger players more effectively, which increases the competition in the market. The stringent regulatory standards and high capital requirements will ensure that the global graduated cylinder market will remain competitive during the forecast period.

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Borosilicate Graduated Cylinder: The borosilicate graduated cylinder segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Borosilicate glass has a smooth surface that provides a clear view of the reactions taking place inside a device. It is non-flammable and poses no environmental threats. Thus, the demand for borosilicate graduated cylinders is increasing, which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Glass Graduated Cylinder



Plastic Graduated Cylinder

Geography

North America : North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising number of diagnostic centers, the well-established pharmaceutical industry in the US, and the growing investments in R&D. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the graduated cylinder market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Avantor Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Controls Spa, Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eisco Scientific LLC, Gilson Co. Inc., KARTELL SPA, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, ProSciTech Pty Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, and VITLAB GmbH are among some of the major market participants.

Graduated Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist graduated cylinder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the graduated cylinder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the graduated cylinder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graduated cylinder market vendors

Graduated Cylinder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 468.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Avantor Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Controls Spa, Danaher Corp., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eisco Scientific LLC, Gilson Co. Inc., KARTELL SPA, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, ProSciTech Pty Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, and VITLAB GmbH. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Borosilicate graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Borosilicate graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Borosilicate graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Borosilicate graduated cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Borosilicate graduated cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Glass graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Glass graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Glass graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Glass graduated cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Glass graduated cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Plastic graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Plastic graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Plastic graduated cylinder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Plastic graduated cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Plastic graduated cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Exhibit 93: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Exhibit 96: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Controls Spa

Exhibit 99: Controls Spa - Overview



Exhibit 100: Controls Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Controls Spa - Key offerings

10.6 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Exhibit 102: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 103: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: DWK Life Sciences GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Eisco Scientific LLC

Exhibit 105: Eisco Scientific LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: Eisco Scientific LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Eisco Scientific LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Narang Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Narang Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Narang Medical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Narang Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 ProSciTech Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 111: ProSciTech Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: ProSciTech Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ProSciTech Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 114: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thomas Scientific

Exhibit 119: Thomas Scientific - Overview



Exhibit 120: Thomas Scientific - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Thomas Scientific - Key offerings

10.12 VITLAB GmbH

Exhibit 122: VITLAB GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: VITLAB GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: VITLAB GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

