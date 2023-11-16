Graduated Cylinder Market to grow by USD 534.46 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The graduated cylinder market is expected to grow by USD 534.46 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (borosilicate graduated cylinder, glass graduated cylinder, and plastic graduated cylinder), end-user (laboratories, hospitals and clinics, research and development centers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main factors that have helped to increase demand for graduated cylinders across the region are the rich history of the US Pharmaceutical Industry, the number of diagnostic centers, and increasing investment in research and development.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graduated Cylinder Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., Ases Chemical Works, Avantor Inc., Borosil Ltd., Cole Parmer, Controls Spa, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eisco Scientific LLC, Gilson Co. Inc., Kartell SpA, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., SP Wilmad-LabGlass, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific LLC, VITLAB GmbH, W.W. Grainger Inc., Dynalab Corp., Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, and ProSciTech Pty Ltd.

Avantor Inc. - The company offers graduated cylinders namely VWR cylinders with single scale PP, class A serialized, and hexagonal base TD with spout class A unserialized.

Graduated Cylinder Market: Segmentation Analysis

Graduated Cylinder Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Rising healthcare industry

Increasing investments in R and D activities

Increasing popularity of online distribution channels

Increasing investments in R&D activities is the key factor driving market growth. In laboratory and scientific research facilities, the graduated cylinder is often used to measure volumes accurately. Moreover, the partnerships between manufacturers and academic institutions can also be promoted by investing in research and development to exchange new ideas and share expertise.

Major Trend

What are the key data covered in this graduated cylinder market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the graduated cylinder market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the graduated cylinder market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the graduated cylinder market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of graduated cylinder market companies.

