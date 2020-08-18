Graduates From American Heritage Private School Head To The Nation's Finest Colleges and Universities

"At Heritage, I had so many resources and wonderful teachers and staff that provided me with the environment to really grow as a student," said Sophia Zheng, AHS '20. "With the study habits and collaborative skills I built during high school, I am eager to continue my studies at M.I.T. and beyond," she added. Sophia is planning to major in Computer Science when she attends M.I.T. this fall.

Annabella Lugo, AHS '20, completed the Pre-Law Program at American Heritage and will be studying Political Science and Psychology at Yale University. "American Heritage School helped me realize my potential in public speaking through numerous opportunities, such as Speech & Debate, Model UN, Mock Trial, and Moot Court," Annabella stated. "The Honors Legal Studies program opened my eyes to my passion – criminal justice reform and human rights law – topics I plan to research in college. With the support of the school, I am confident I received the training necessary for a successful career in advocacy."

American Heritage's facilities contain high-level resources and technology enabling students to exceed their potential. In the Upper School, over 300 courses are offered, including 28 Advanced Placement classes, 135 honors classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in medicine, law, engineering, biomedical engineering, computer science, and business. Classes are taught daily by expert doctors, attorneys, judges, engineers, computer scientists, and business executives, giving students the opportunity to explore career opportunities and experience college-level courses not normally available in a high school setting.

American Heritage School alumni are notable leaders in their chosen fields who are generating positive differences in the world. They repeatedly attribute their success to the strong education they received at American Heritage. American Heritage School is an independent, non-sectarian, co-educational, college preparatory school in South Florida serving PK3 – 12th grades.

