Graduates of The Orange County Realtors® 2017-2018 Leadership Academy Go to Sacramento

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The twenty applicants accepted for the Orange County REALTORS® 2nd Annual Leadership Academy in September 2017 have now graduated from the intensive eight-month leadership program, and have just returned from joining more than 2,000 REALTORS® in Sacramento for the California Association of REALTORS®' Legislative Day on May 2, 2018.

Assemblyman Matthew Harper welcomes the Orange County REALTORS® Leadership Academy to Sacramento on California Association of REALTORS®' Legislative Day

Rita Tayenaka, 2017-2018 Academy Chair and 2015 President of the Orange County REALTORS© said, "It is the goal of the academy to give participants the confidence to embrace the responsibility to serve as a leader in the real estate industry and the community."

She noted, "Several of our alumni and participants have already stepped up to leadership roles not only within Orange County REALTORS© but at the state level of other real estate industry organizations such as the Women's Council of REALTORS© (WCR). Locally as President of the Aliso Viejo Chamber of Commerce, and in leadership roles for the Orange County Chapters of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the Asian American Real Estate Association (AAREA) and Young Professionals Network (YPN).

"We are proud to acknowledge our Leadership Academy graduates," stated Tammy Newland-Shishido, 2018 President of Orange County REALTORS©. "They have completed the program and a legislative visit to the State Capitol. Some have already accepted leadership roles within our association, and our Credentials Committee has approved several applications from graduates as candidates for the election of the Association's 2019 Board of Directors."

Graduates are:

Cassandra Amos – Nova Real Estate Inc.

Edward Arce – Intero Home Services a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate

Matt Cortez - First Team Real Estate

Olesya Drozdova – HomeSmart Evergreen Realty, Irvine

Leslie Eskildsen – Realty One Group Inc.

Spencer Hoo – RE/MAX Premier Realty

Laurie Johnson – Bullock Russell Real Estate Services

Sherrie LeVan – Prime OC Properties, Inc.

Jonathan Leonhardt – Team Laguna Real Estate

Yami Martinez – Altamar Real Estate

Larry Paul – C2/Thrive Financial Lawrence D. Paul, Broker

Joyce Purvis – Coldwell Banker Mission Viejo

Hanz Radlein – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Mary Rampone – Regency Real Estate Brokers

Tamara Romano – Home Point Financial

Jessica Siguenza – Finance of America Mortgage

Kevin Smith – First Team Real Estate

Lynne Suzanski – Coast to Canyon Real Estate

Tina Vo – Realty One Group Inc.

Lisa Yi – NextHome Coastal

Dave Stefanides, CEO of Orange County REALTORS© is delighted that many of the graduates have already demonstrated their willingness to serve the Real Estate industry, and their communities in a leadership role.

Local and national instructors lead the monthly training programs. The 2018-2019 Leadership Academy is now accepting applications. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. July 16, 2018. For more information, visit www.ocar.org/leadership-academy.

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY REALTORS©

The Orange County REALTORS© is a local association of the National Association of REALTORS® (the world's largest professional association). In 2017 Orange County REALTORS® was the largest local association in California and the ninth largest local association in the United States. As a non-profit organization, it provides resources to approximately 15,000 licensed real estate professionals.

Media Contact:

Sabrina Blair

194520@email4pr.com

949-586-6800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graduates-of-the-orange-county-realtors-2017-2018-leadership-academy-go-to-sacramento-300642659.html

SOURCE Orange County REALTORS®