Graduation Alliance Achieves Cognia Reaccreditation

Graduation Alliance participated in Cognia's extensive reaccreditation process, and earned an Index of Educational Quality of 374.69 out of 400, which is nearly 100 points higher than the Cognia Improvement Network (CIN) 5-year average of 278.34 – 283.33.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to maintain the overall quality of our programs that earned us our initial accreditation in 2007," said Deborah O'Brien, Principal at Graduation Alliance. "Building on successes in leadership, learning, resources, and technology, we are thrilled to earn another five-year reaccreditation, especially with such high marks from Cognia."

The continuation of Cognia accreditation means students who earn a diploma or take individual courses through Graduation Alliance can be assured their achievements will be recognized by employers, post-secondary institutions, and the US military.

Graduation Alliance is committed to robust human supports, technology enablement, transparent data, the highest quality curriculum, and an unwavering focus on outcomes. This comprehensive approach enables students to achieve excellent results.

Graduation Alliance's continual improvement processes are what made this high-scoring reaccreditation possible. This commitment to ongoing development and enhancement will continue as we build better curriculum, delivery systems, tools, and a culture of always striving for the best possible student outcomes.

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

Media Contact: Joanna Camburn ( [email protected] ; 855.486.8855)

ABOUT COGNIA

Cognia is a global nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, educators, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 85 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at www.cognia.org .

