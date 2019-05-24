Graduations and Summer Fun - Don't Let Balloons Fly Free!

TRENTON, N.J., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you choose "Congratulations Graduate" foil balloons or an arrangement of latex balloons in your school colors make sure to keep them tied securely with a string and to a weight so they don't fly free!

The Balloon Council's encourages consumers to think 'green' when using balloons by following Smart Balloon Practices which provide simple steps to ensure that balloons are used and disposed of properly, so they don't wind up where they don't belong.

"Latex balloons are biodegradable, and some foil balloons are recyclable or reusable," states Lorna O'Hara, Executive Director of The Balloon Council. "But, it is important to encourage everyone to #BeBalloonSmart when enjoying balloons, and remember our motto to be 'green' and keep our environment clean – Don't Let Go: Inflate. Weight. Enjoy."

Take the #BeBalloonSmart Pledge by following these Smart Balloon Practices:

1. Do not release any balloons into the air – they can become tangled in power lines and turn into roadside litter

2. Keep balloons secured with a string and tied to a weight

3. Children with balloons should always be monitored. Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons

4. When finished with balloons, pop them and properly dispose of them

5. Despite the funny voice helium can give you, it should never be inhaled

"Balloons add so much color and joy to the celebration of life events like graduations, birthdays and even holidays like Memorial Day and Independence Day," said Dan Flynn, Chairman of the Balloon Council. "If we are all mindful of these Smart Balloon Practices and do our part to use and dispose of balloons properly, we can ensure that balloons are a part of our celebrations for years to come."

The Balloon Council is an organization made up of responsible retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that are dedicated to educating others about the wonders of balloons and the proper handling of them.

Share your balloon filled celebration photos by posting with the hashtag #BeBalloonSmart to Facebook https://www.facebook.com/balloonsliftup or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/balloonsliftup/ . Visit our website www.BalloonsLiftUp.com.

