GraduationSource™ Reimagines the Commencement Experience to "Unleash Happiness™" in a Crowded Market

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GraduationSource™ today officially announced its strategic repositioning, rebrand and website redesign aimed at reimagining and elevating the customer experience within the competitive graduation regalia market. Guided by the purpose of "Unleashing Happiness™," the strategy promises a remarkable service experience to schools and higher education institutions.

"Graduation regalia is a crowded space where many customers feel forced to work with large legacy brands," said Matthew Gordon, CEO of GraduationSource™. "Many customers are not getting the responsive care and support they need. So we've created an experience that is easier, less stressful, and more enjoyable from end-to-end."

GraduationSource transforms the service experience for schools to raise bar in the graduation regalia market. Post this

Hallmarks of the evolution in strategy are the new brand identity and website design by MEL, the award-winning agency founded by Luis Miguel Messianu, Richard Edleman, and Pedro Lerma, and website development by Hatmeria, helmed by Michal Wujas and Bartosz Zakręta. The launch is the culmination of a year-long process to reposition the company and transform its operations for continued expansion.

"High-quality custom products were table stakes for us," Gordon added. "We want to become known for something less common and address what customers want most - a partner they can count on. Our purpose of 'Unleashing Happiness™ and the supporting pillars are a natural articulation of both our 'why' and 'how'."

The new brand is built upon Five Experience Pillars designed to solve the common headaches of commencement leaders:

The Happiness Concierge Experience: Certified experts providing a "neighborly touch" to guide schools from start to finish.

Certified experts providing a "neighborly touch" to guide schools from start to finish. High-Quality, Affordable Regalia: A wide selection of customizable regalia offered at competitive prices.

A wide selection of customizable regalia offered at competitive prices. Custom Designed For You: Bespoke regalia and accessories designed to meet a school's exact graduation vision and specification.

Bespoke regalia and accessories designed to meet a school's exact graduation vision and specification. Intuitive Ordering Portals: Custom portals that eliminate the administrative burden of regalia ordering and distribution.

Custom portals that eliminate the administrative burden of regalia ordering and distribution. Reliable, On-Time Delivery: A commitment to on-time, accurate delivery - or they'll make it right.

"This milestone is not a marketing campaign or a superficial face-lift," said Jaime Vasquez, Chief Operating Officer at GraduationSource™. "It's a strategic and operational shift where we reimagined the experience for our customers, employees, and partners from end-to-end."

A new era for GraduationSource™ may reveal that even in a commodity-driven market, a purpose-driven business can reframe the standard of excellence and break through. When asked if he thought the strategy and operational shifts would be a success, Vasquez commented, "We're already a success. We're growing very fast and I know our customers are going to be happier than ever with their experience."

About GraduationSource™

For over 60 years, GraduationSource™ has served schools and higher education institutions. A customer-centric company, GraduationSource™ combines high-quality, customizable regalia, expert customer care, and reliable delivery to "Unleash Happiness™" for its school partners and graduates. For more information, visit www.graduationsource.com .

SOURCE GraduationSource