Graduway Acquires Alumni Relations & Career Services Assets of CampusTap, Inc.

Graduway CEO and Founder, Daniel Cohen commented, "We are very excited to welcome CampusTap's distinguished customers to the Graduway family. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Remy and his outstanding team for making this process so smooth."

CampusTap Founder, Remy Carpinito commented, "Graduway is well known as a leader in the market in terms of both thought leadership and product innovation and we are excited that we can partner with them to provide the most complete solution for our customers."

About Graduway

Headquartered in the U.K. with operations in the U.S. and Israel, Graduway is trusted by 600+ education institutions and companies to manage their on-line alumni career communities including UCLA, Johns Hopkins and the University of Oxford. Founded in 2009 by Daniel Cohen, author of 'Alumni Therapy', Graduway exclusively hosts the Graduway Leaders Summit as a gathering of leaders and executives in the alumni relations and career mentoring world.

About CampusTap

CampusTap was founded to enhance the lives of students in 2013. Originally seeking to replace student ID cards with Near Field Communication (NFC) chips in smartphones, the team found that the technology was ahead of its time. CampusTap uncovered a new opportunity in bridging the gap between career service and alumni relation departments. The CampusTap platform provides an intuitive, career networking and mentoring community where students and alumni partake in meaningful mentorship opportunities and discover groups, jobs and companies aligned with their academic, professional and personal interests.

