Graduway Acquires PeerPal Cementing Its Position As The Leading Provider Of Education Management And Engagement Software

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduway, the market-leading education software provider with more than 2,000 clients in over 80 countries, today announced that they have acquired PeerPal, the leading ambassador management solution used by K-12 schools and universities globally.

PeerPal enables customers to leverage meaningful engagement between a school's existing community of students, families, and alumni with prospective families.

PeerPal in just 18 months has become the fastest-growing admissions and marketing software provider used by prestigious schools such as Bryn Mawr School, Pace Academy, Garrison Forest School, Phillips Exeter Academy, Urban School of San Francisco, Vermont Academy, and the Archer School for Girls. International expansion is already underway in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South America.

We are thrilled to welcome PeerPal to the Graduway family, Daniel Cohen, Founder, and CEO, of Graduway. "Acquiring PeerPal brings the best admissions tools to our customers, including the ability to send customized follow-up emails or videos at every stage of the process from early inquiry to campus visits and interviews to acceptance and enrollment. PeerPal is powered by a great team and great technology - together, we will transform and reimagine the advancement and admissions landscape."

"We're excited to join forces with Graduway, one of the most innovative companies in the admissions, engagement, and fundraising space," said Brennan Stark, CEO and Co-founder of PeerPal. "With this new partnership, Graduway now can support schools and universities as they cultivate the entire student experience -- from demonstrated interest to admissions to alumni engagement and donor status."

"Having Graduway and PeerPal join forces is a game-changer for our engagement and admissions efforts," says Maria VanKirk, Director of Advancement Operations and the Delbarton Fund, and Dr. David Donovan, Dean of Admissions and Director of Financial Aid at the Delbarton School, a customer of both. "Now we have a simple, streamlined solution to amplify our overall school engagement efforts by infusing volunteers into our admissions process. Doing so enables us to gain a better understanding of who is interested in our school, what information they're seeking, and the true impact of our ambassadors."

About Graduway

Graduway is headquartered in the U.K., with operations in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. Graduway is trusted by 2,000 leading education and non-profit organizations including UCLA, the University of Chicago and Rice University. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Marcel Cohen and Daniel Cohen, Graduway builds vibrant and engaged communities willing to help one another and the school or organization that is close to their heart. www.graduway.com.

About PeerPal

PeerPal is headquartered in Austin, Texas. PeerPal is trusted by schools and universities to power their admission ambassador program. Founded in 2019 by Brennan Stark, Pranav Neyveli, and Satya Koppu, PeerPal has become the fastest-growing company in their space enabling thousands of students, parents, teachers, coaches, and alumni to tell their authentic stories while promoting the schools they love. www.peerpal.com .

Contact:

Brittany N. Shaff

Vice President, Marketing and Fundraising

[email protected]

SOURCE Graduway

Related Links

http://www.graduway.com/

