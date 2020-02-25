Graduway Acquires Snap! Advance, The Leading Digital Fundraising and Giving Day Platform

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduway today announced its acquisition of Snap! Advance, the leading provider of digital fundraising and giving day solutions for an undisclosed sum. The move further cements Graduway as the market leader in career services, alumni relations and fundraising software, transforming the entire school journey from student to alum to donor for its 2,000+ customers.

The combination of these two market-leading vendors will empower institutions to offer meaningful alumni experiences and increased levels of engagement that will ultimately lead to more fundraising opportunities. Snap! Advance is a leading provider of digital fundraising and giving day software in North America and boasts some of the most successful fundraising campaigns, including recent campaigns which have resulted in the most new donors gained and dollars raised on any institutional giving day. Snap! Advance works with more than 100 major universities, and over the last twelve months, their partner institutions have raised more than $38 million dollars from sixty thousand unique donors worldwide. Current Snap! Advance customers include Columbia University, Boston University, Wisconsin University, Tulane University, Rutgers, University of Michigan and University of Florida.

"Having Graduway and Snap! Advance join forces is a game changer for our engagement and fundraising efforts," said James Stofan, Vice President for Alumni Relations at Tulane University Alumni Association, a customer of both platforms. "Now we have one streamlined solution to engage our alumni, widen and cultivate our donor network and boost our annual giving rates."

"Our customers were looking for an easy and intuitive way to translate engagement on their Graduway platforms into increased giving with robust fundraising campaigns," said Daniel Cohen, Graduway's Founder and CEO. "Acquiring Snap! Advance provides our customers with a best-of-breed suite of digital fundraising solutions, including crowdfunding, giving day campaigns, annual giving pages, and volunteer management. Together we will be re-shaping the fundraising landscape for educational institutions and non-profits worldwide."

In light of the acquisition, Graduway has now opened a new U.S. office in Seattle, in addition to their London and Tel Aviv offices.

About Graduway

Headquartered in the U.K. with operations in the U.S., Canada and Israel, Graduway is trusted by 2,000+ educational institutions and non-profits to power their career, alumni and donor networks, including UCLA, Tulane University and the University of Oxford. Founded in 2009 by Daniel Cohen, author of 'Alumni Therapy' and 'The Mentoring Revolution', Graduway exclusively hosts the Graduway Leaders Summit as a key gathering of leaders and executives from Career Services, Alumni Relations and Advancement. Visit Graduway at www.graduway.com.

About Snap! Advance

Snap! Advance is a leading provider of digital fundraising and giving day software to university advancement teams. Built to streamline advancement and alumni engagement for colleges, universities and major non-profits, Snap! Advance is currently used by many of the nation's leading higher education institutions including the University of Michigan, the University of Notre Dame, the Air Force Academy, and Columbia University, which used Snap! Advance to facilitate a record-breaking $22 million Giving Day in 2019.

