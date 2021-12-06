Graduway and Gravyty Announce Merger

LONDON and BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduway , the leading community software provider, today announced that it has merged with Gravyty , the leading AI fundraiser enablement software provider.

The combined company works with 2,000+ schools, colleges, non-profits, and healthcare organizations globally and has offices in London, Boston, Seattle, and Tel Aviv.

Daniel Cohen, Founder and CEO of Graduway, commented, "Gravyty, under the leadership of Adam Martel, has built a world-class product and team, and we are thrilled at combining forces with them. The merger builds on the understanding that every organization has a community of supporters and friends willing to help if only they could be engaged. Moreover, every organization has a team of dedicated people who could do so much more if only the right tools and technology supported them. The Graduway and Gravyty merger enables this vision to become a reality by combining the power of community and technology to help our partners transform the world for the better."

Lisa Alvezi, Vice President of Customer Success at Gravyty, commented, "The merger is a natural combination. Graduway brings world-class community software. It empowers organizations to build closer relationships with their constituents by facilitating valuable conversations and connections between parents, students, volunteers, alumni, and donors. Gravyty brings cutting-edge enablement software. Our patented technology uses AI and machine learning to go beyond insights and prompt teams to connect with their communities and fundraise at scale."

The combined vision is for each partner to have their own community and enablement platform to empower their admission, alumni, and donor communities and enable their organization to scale their ambassador, mentoring, and fundraising campaigns. The goal is to deliver more ambassadors, mentors, and more donors for our partners.

"We have been using both companies' products for several years and are very excited about the potential of combining Graduway's best in class community software with Gravyty's best in class fundraiser enablement software. We're looking forward to seeing what further innovations this creates, particularly in the areas of AI and machine learning," said Jennifer Gamache, Assistant Vice President of Annual Giving, and Bruce Berg, Senior Director of Prospect Development at Northeastern University.

For investor relations – please contact David Whitefield, CFO at [email protected].

For all other inquiries – please contact Brittany N. Shaff, Global Vice President Fundraising at [email protected] .

About Gravyty

Gravyty enables fundraisers to scale personalized outreach, qualify prospects faster, steward and deepen existing prospects and donors all while increasing revenue without additional staff. Visit www.gravyty.com.

About Graduway

Graduway is headquartered in the U.K., with operations in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. Graduway is trusted by 2,000 leading education and non-profit organizations including UCLA, Philips Exeter Academy, and Rice University. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Marcel Cohen and Daniel Cohen, Graduway builds vibrant and engaged communities willing to help one another and the school or organization that is close to their heart. Visit www.graduway.com.

