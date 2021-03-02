Graduway Appoints Brittany N. Shaff as Vice President, Fundraising

SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduway, the leading provider of career services, alumni relations and fundraising software, announced today the appointment of Brittany N. Shaff as Vice President, Fundraising. She will join the company's Executive Leadership team and lead all aspects of Graduway's global fundraising strategy and execution, including thought-leadership, Go-To-Market strategy, and product development for it's digital fundraising platform.

Prior to joining Graduway, Brittany Shaff most recently served as the Assistant Vice President of Digital Engagement + Philanthropic Giving at the University of Miami. In her role, she oversaw a team that focuses on creating personalized and measured experiences supporting all fundraising units across the University and the University of Miami Health System. At Miami, she created an innovative team that blends digital engagement and marketing tactics -- social listening, demand, lead generation, and traditional philanthropic (annual) giving approaches.

Prior to Miami, she has served in various fundraising, marketing, and analytics positions spanning independent schools, medicine, and higher education, including at The Hamlin School, Towson University, and Johns Hopkins University.

Recognized as a thought leader in fundraising and analytics, she has received over a dozen awards from CASE and other organizations. She regularly consults in higher education on fundraising and digital engagement initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brittany to the Graduway team. Brittany is a demonstrated leader within the world of fundraising. Her knowledge and experience at leading institutions will empower us to further provide our customers with a best-of-breed suite of digital fundraising solutions and best practices to maximize their digital fundraising efforts." said Daniel Cohen, Graduway's Founder and CEO.

Brittany Shaff commented "Graduway is at the forefront of the digital fundraising space. As a Graduway customer, I have seen first hand the impact of the Graduway platform in maximizing my digital fundraising efforts at the University of Miami. I am excited to join the team at Graduway where I will focus on partnering with Graduway customers in providing strategies, best practices and product innovation that will continue to push the bar in their digital fundraising."

This appointment further cements Graduway's standing as the market leader in digital fundraising software supporting 2000+ leading institutions including Columbia University, Boston University, Wisconsin University, University of Pittsburgh, Rutgers University and University of Florida.

Headquartered in the U.K. with operations in the U.S., Canada and Israel, Graduway is trusted by 2,000+ educational institutions and non-profits to power their career, alumni and donor networks, including UCLA, Tulane University and the University of Oxford. Founded in 2009 by Daniel Cohen, author of 'Alumni Therapy' and 'The Mentoring Revolution', Graduway exclusively hosts the Graduway Leaders Summit as a key gathering of leaders and executives from Career Services, Alumni Relations and Advancement. Visit Graduway at www.graduway.com.

