Graduway Named EdTech Company of the Year by CIOReview

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduway, the global leader in alumni engagement, career services and fundraising management software for educational institutions and non-profit organizations, today has been named EdTech Company of the Year by CIOReview.

Every year, CIOReview chooses the EdTech Company of the Year through a rigorous evaluation based on their ability to produce cutting-edge technology that best serves educational institutions and produces measurable results. The distinguished panel of judges includes CEOs, CIOs, VCs, analysts and CIO Applications' editorial board.

Graduway, this year's winner of the EdTech Company of the Year Award, has established itself as a thought leader in the alumni relations, the career services and the development spaces, developing a category-defining platform focused on the entire relationship lifecycle from prospective student, to student, to alum to donor.

"Getting recognized for the work that we do is always a huge honor, but this year's EdTech Company of the Year award is even more special to us. Throughout the pandemic, our main goal was to make sure our over 2,000 clients had the means to fully support their community through their Graduway platform, whether by raising funds, providing career guidance and access to job opportunities or simply by enabling people to stay connected with one another and feel less isolated" said Daniel Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Graduway. "This very difficult year has cemented the value of a virtual network for all of our clients and we will continue to strive to create products that bring people closer together and create social and professional value to the lives of their constituents"

Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications commented "We're very proud to award Graduway with this year's EdTech Company of the Year. As the education sector was trying to deal with the impact of the pandemic, Graduway stood out as a company that supported their clients in the shift to digital by providing cutting-edge tools to build virtual communities that are willing to help".

About Graduway

Headquartered in the U.K. with operations in the U.S., Canada and Israel, Graduway is trusted by 2,000+ educational institutions and non-profits to power their alumni, career and donor networks, including UCLA, the University of Oxford and the University of Arizona. Founded in 2013 by Daniel Cohen, author of 'Alumni Therapy' and 'The Mentoring Revolution', Graduway exclusively hosts the Graduway Leaders Summit as a key gathering of leaders and executives from Alumni Relations, Career Services and Advancement. Visit Graduway at www.graduway.com .

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a leading media brand with a unique editorial focus on bringing to light the latest innovations in technology. Its focus runs the gamut between Biotech and Entertainment, Education and Lifestyle, to provide a full view of the latest in technology. Visit CIO Applications at https://www.cioapplications.com/

