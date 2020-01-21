Graduway Releases New Analytics Capabilities to Measure Alumni Engagement According to CASE Survey

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduway, the global leader in alumni, student and donor networking software for educational institutions and non-profit organizations, today announced that it has developed new analytical capabilities that allow customers to measure their alumni engagement on their Graduway network according to the CASE Global Alumni Engagement Metrics (AEM) survey.

Dedicated dashboards on the Graduway platform now provide real-time measurement according to CASE specifications across Communications, Volunteering and Experiential modes. This will significantly reduce the investment needed to extract key data in order to measure and benchmark against other institutions and better represent return on engagement.

Graduway will host a webinar with CASE to discuss the importance of the survey and how institutions are using it to benchmark their engagement efforts across the industry. Register here for the webinar: graduway.tv/live/.

Graduway CEO, Daniel Cohen, said, "At Graduway we are focused on helping our clients boost their alumni engagement. We are delighted to release these new analytical capabilities that will allow schools to translate their engagement into tangible results that they can benchmark according to the CASE survey."

Katie Ward, Director of Strategic Outreach and Engagement at UCLA is an early adopter of the analytics module. She commented "Having the ability to easily track engagement activities based on the new CASE metrics quadrants has allowed us to better measure overall return on engagement within our Graduway community."

This new release will form part of a wider Graduway Analytics Suite to be released in the Spring, which will include industry benchmarking on a variety of areas as well as career outcomes metrics.

These new capabilities further cement Graduway's position as the market leader in the industry with 1,000+ customers in over 45 different countries.

About Graduway

Headquartered in the U.K. with operations in the U.S., Canada and Israel, Graduway is trusted by 1,000+ educational institutions and non profits to power their alumni relations and digital career communities, including UCLA, Tulane University and the University of Oxford. Founded in 2009 by Daniel Cohen, author of 'Alumni Therapy' and 'The Mentoring Revolution', Graduway exclusively hosts the Graduway Leaders Summit as a key gathering of leaders and executives from Alumni Relations, Career Services and Advancement. Visit Graduway at www.graduway.com .

Contacts:

Graduway

David Whitefield

david.whitefield@graduway.com

SOURCE Graduway

Related Links

http://www.graduway.com

