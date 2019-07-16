Graduway Secures $60 Million Investment from K1 Investment Management

LONDON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduway, the global leader in alumni engagement and career services management software for educational institutions and non-profit organizations, today announced a $60 million investment from K1 Investment Management, a leading private equity firm focused on enterprise software.

The company has established itself as a thought leader in both the alumni relations and career services industry over the last few years while simultaneously building a category-defining platform. With K1's investment, Graduway has been able to rapidly expand its product suite from alumni relations into career services and development, mirroring the integration trend seen in the industry.

"Our partnership with K1 has provided our team with a powerful edge and set of capabilities to execute on our growth plans," said Daniel Cohen, chief executive officer of Graduway. "As a result, Graduway has become the only provider for schools, universities and non-profits that is focused on the entire relationship lifecycle from prospective student, to student, to alum to donor."

The investment will support Graduway's plans to grow its operations in North America and to expand its position as the largest vendor in the market. Since partnering with K1, Graduway has completed the acquisitions of CampusTap and VineUp, and has signed a strategic partnership with EverTrue which included the transfer of their Alumni Communities customers to Graduway. This strategic consolidation of the industry has cemented Graduway's position as the world's largest provider of alumni relationship and career guidance software. The company will further expand its suite of intelligence products, volunteering modules and event management, as well as to grow its customer success team to provide more value to customers.

''After previously using a competitor's product, it became clear that Graduway offers the best features to support successful career outcomes, so the choice to move to their platform was an easy one'' commented Hassan Akmal, Executive Director of Industry Relations and Career Strategies at Columbia University.

''Tulane University has been using Graduway for more than 5 years. Graduway is the market leader in alumni relations as it has the most innovative product and provides unparalleled customer support," said James Stofan, Vice President of Alumni Relations at Tulane University. "In terms of results, we have seen more than 50% of the thousands of alumni using our platform to be donors which is clearly an extraordinary number. We are huge advocates of Graduway.''

Founded in 2013 by Daniel Cohen and Dr. Marcel Cohen, Graduway's platform empowers a valuable network for students, alumni and supporters to connect and engage with each other thereby fostering a closer relationship with their alma mater. The company has doubled its headcount over the last twelve months to over 100 employees based across offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel and Canada. Graduway serves over 1,000 customers across more than 40 different countries, including an impressive list of top universities and schools such as UCLA, University of Oxford, University of Wisconsin and the University of Arizona.

"Graduway was founded with the purpose of transforming student and alumni relationships everywhere," said Cohen. "We believe that K1's domain and operational expertise will continue to help us to expand our customer base and scale our business to our next chapter of growth."

"Daniel and the Graduway team have built an impressive company on the back of their exceptional customer engagement model and thought leadership," said Mike Velcich, principal at K1. "Our team believes that Graduway is the clear market leader with a tremendous opportunity ahead, and we are excited to partner with the company to support its rapid growth trajectory."

About Graduway

Headquartered in the U.K. with operations in the U.S., Canada and Israel, Graduway is trusted by 1,000+ educational institutions and non-profits to power their alumni relations and digital career communities, including UCLA, the University of Oxford and the University of Arizona. Founded in 2013 by Daniel Cohen, author of 'Alumni Therapy' and 'The Mentoring Revolution', Graduway exclusively hosts the Graduway Leaders Summit as a key gathering of leaders and executives from Alumni Relations, Career Services and Advancement. Visit Graduway at www.graduway.com .

About K1 Investment Management

K1 builds category leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses achieve successful outcomes. K1 invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 85 professionals, K1 changes industry landscapes by executing organic and acquisition-based growth strategies. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 100 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Certify, Checkmarx, ChiroTouch, Chrome River, Clarizen, Granicus, IronScales, Jobvite, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh and WorkForce Software. For more information about K1, please visit www.k1capital.com or www.linkedin.com/company/k1im.

Contacts:

Graduway

David Whitefield

david.whitefield@graduway.com

SOURCE Graduway

Related Links

https://graduway.com

