Grady Campbell Announces The 2026 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Campbell, a leading private equity branding and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the 2026 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™. The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market program's focus is to acknowledge highly reputable, small and mid-sized firms that have great teams, significant deal flow, persistent fundraising, and exceptional track records. Private equity firms on the 2026 TOP 50 PE list have earned the trust of investors, business owners, executives and colleagues.

"This is the tenth anniversary of the TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market awards program. We are proud to support these leading middle market private equity firms whose relentless pursuit of excellence leads to significant advantages for their portfolio companies and limited partners." – Kerry Grady, Program Founder

Founded in 2016, The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote leading small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market. The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is highly regarded as a reliable, unbiased program by PE professionals, business owners, investment bankers, the media, and the public-at-large.

Created by PE Specialists

TOP PE Firms in the Middle Market was created by Grady Campbell, a private equity branding and marketing firm focused on the middle market. Grady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity space – decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to PE. For 37 years, the firm has planned, designed and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated PE clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. Grady Campbell works with PE firms over the long-term, through all phases of the investment cycle - from fundraising, to investment, to divestment.

