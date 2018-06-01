Grady EMS Opens South Georgia Headquarters

Located at 632 W. Broad Avenue in Albany, the Grady EMS facility houses administrative services, logistics and maintenance operations for the Grady EMS South Georgia fleet serving Decatur, Brooks, Worth, Ben Hill, Randolph, Clay, Quitman, Baker, Mitchell, and Seminole counties. Grady EMS also provides specialty care transport services for Phoebe Putney Health System. Grady EMS currently operates 35 units in South Georgia, including ambulances, wheelchair van and Neonatal Intensive Care transports.

"We are excited to be part of the South Georgia community," said Bill Compton, Senior Vice President, Grady Emergency Medical Services. "With the opening of this new facility, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing the highest level of service possible to the residents of the communities we serve."

Grady EMS is a division of Atlanta-based Grady Health System, one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. The health system is anchored by the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital and is nationally and internationally known for its trauma, burn and emergency services.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady has Atlanta's premier Level I trauma center - Metro Atlanta's only nationally verified Level 1 center - and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. In 2017, Grady earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model, becoming Georgia's first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.

