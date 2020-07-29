Grady Health System's New Advanced Surgery Center Named for Georgia Business Leader

The 10-story building will house numerous outpatient centers, including cancer, orthopedics, and ophthalmology, as well as outpatient surgery and rehabilitation services. The state-of-the-art facility is projected to expand the hospital's surgery capacity by 25% and clinical capacity by 45% over current volumes.

"Pete Correll took on what many feared was an unsolvable challenge – bringing financial stability to Grady. He met that challenge head-on with a commitment to Grady's mission of providing the highest quality care to all who come through our doors. It is because of Pete Correll and the many civic leaders he rallied for the cause that Grady is able to provide the life-saving care and services our city and state depend on," said John M. Haupert, president and CEO, Grady Health System.

Correll also successfully led efforts to secure nearly $100 million in private funding to support both this building project and renovations to Grady's Ponce de Leon Center, which houses the HIV/AIDS program. The Fulton and DeKalb County Commissions are providing additional funding required for both projects through bonds issued earlier this year by the counties.

"Thanks to Fulton and DeKalb leaders and the generous support of donors, we were able to create a true public-private partnership that will benefit hundreds of patients every single day. I cannot think of a better way to honor Pete's legacy. The naming of this building will help to ensure that his generosity and hard work are never forgotten," added Haupert.

Construction of the Correll Pavilion is underway with completion scheduled in 2022.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta's premier Level 1 trauma center – the metro area's only nationally verified Level 1 center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state's first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model - Georgia's first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.

