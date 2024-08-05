Grady Opens New Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System has opened a new 24-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The unit offers comprehensive, specialized services for patients recovering from stroke, brain and spinal cord injury, amputations, and orthopedic conditions.

Gym inside new inpatient rehabilitation unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

"As the city's only Level I trauma center, this new unit will help us meet the growing demand for specialized inpatient rehabilitative care in Atlanta and across the region," said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady. "It can be a long road to recovery for the type of serious conditions and traumatic injuries Grady's care teams treat, and we want to ensure patients can start getting the care they need as soon as possible."

Grady's new inpatient rehabilitation unit will help streamline care for those who need to regain everyday life skills after a major injury or illness.

"The inpatient rehabilitation unit eliminates the need to transfer patients to other facilities and allows us to continue fulfilling Grady's mission by providing seamless support and care to our patients and their families," said Dr. Mark Hinrichs, chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Grady.

The unit will be staffed by a multidisciplinary team, including physiatrists, nurses, case managers, and physical, occupational, and speech therapists, focusing on long-term rehabilitation and intensive therapy sessions, with specialized training and certifications to restore patient function and independence. The rehabilitation unit features:

State-of-the-art rehabilitation gym

Ceiling-mounted body-weight support and fall protection system

Motorized parallel bars

Simulation staircase

Home simulation nourishment area

For more information about inpatient rehabilitation and therapy at Grady, please visit https://www.gradyhealth.org/care-treatment/rehabilitation/.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, seven neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in North Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/.

SOURCE Grady Health System