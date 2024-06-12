Grady Reverified as Level I Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Memorial Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center has been reverified as a Level I trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), meeting all criteria required by ACS. This achievement recognizes Grady's commitment to providing life-saving care to patients who have suffered traumatic injuries.

For Grady, Atlanta's only Level I trauma center, attaining this gold standard recognition reaffirms its position as one of the country's leading public academic healthcare systems.

Marcus Trauma Center at Grady Memorial Hospital

"This reverification is a testament to our team of physicians, nurses, and support staff who deliver the highest levels of care to the patients we serve every day," said Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin, trauma medical director at Grady. "It also underscores what we have known for a long time – Grady's trauma care is second to none."

ACS reverification demonstrates Grady's capability to not only provide the hospital resources necessary for trauma care for patients 24 hours, seven days a week but also to provide the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

Grady's Marcus Trauma Center is one of the highest-volume trauma centers in the nation. In 2023, Grady received over 13,500 trauma activations.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, seven neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in North Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/.

SOURCE Grady Health System