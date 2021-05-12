Grady reverified by the American College of Surgeons as Atlanta's only Level 1 Trauma Center to achieve this coveted status

The rigorous verification process is voluntary. The process confirms a hospital has demonstrated its ability to provide all necessary resources for trauma care for all injured patients, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and meets the national guidelines set by Verification Review Committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons. Level I status is the highest level of recognition. It verifies that in addition to providing all of the necessary services, it also has a training program and actively conducts research on trauma. For Grady, one of the highest volume trauma centers in the nation, attaining this gold standard recognition reaffirms its position as one of the country's leading public academic healthcare systems.

"Verified trauma centers must meet the high standards set by the ACS for trauma care capabilities and institutional performance. Our success at achieving reverification validates what we have known for a long time – Grady's trauma care is second to none," said Dr. S. Rob Todd, Chief of Acute Care Surgery. "As a nationally-recognized ACS Level I trauma center, our patients and families can rest assured that we provide the highest levels of care."

ACS is a scientific and educational association of surgeons founded in 1913 to improve the quality of care for surgical patients by setting high standards for surgical education and practice. ACS is dedicated to improving the care of the surgical patient and to safeguarding standards of care in an optimal and ethical practice environment. In order to retain its verification status, Grady submitted itself to an intensive review conducted by an external team of trauma care experts. Grady staff, from administrative to clinical, supported the process.

Grady's trauma services were thoroughly evaluated using ACS guidelines and met the standards related to trauma resources, care processes, and continuous performance improvement.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta's premier Level 1 trauma center – the metro area's only nationally verified Level 1 center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state's first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model - Georgia's first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.



SOURCE Grady Health System

Related Links

http://www.gradyhealth.org

