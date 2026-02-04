Graebel and Yembo Launch Industry-First AI Technology to Transform Moving Claims

New AI-based mobile workflow helps claims teams verify the condition of household goods faster, reduces back-and-forth, and accelerates resolution for mobile employees.

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graebel Companies, Inc., a global leader in workforce mobility and managed services, today announced the deployment of a new AI-powered automated claims filing technology developed in partnership with Yembo, the leader in AI-powered visual surveys for moving companies. This launch marks a critical shift in the moving industry: for the first time, the claims process is digitally connected to the pre-move visual survey, creating a seamless "Visual Chain of Custody" for household goods.

"Historically, moving claims have been slow, fragmented and frustrating—for mobile employees and for claims teams," said Sheana Robischon-Zales, Graebel Senior Vice President, Global Transportation Solutions. "By digitally connecting pre-move visual surveys directly to post-move claims, we're streamlining the process to bring greater speed, fairness and transparency. This approach reduces friction, minimizes back-and-forth, and enables faster, more confident decisions grounded in verifiable data."

This industry-first capability delivers a more user-friendly claims experience through several key innovations:

Mobile-first claims initiation: Mobile employees can submit claims via a simple SMS link, capturing video evidence immediately upon delivery.

Mobile employees can submit claims via a simple SMS link, capturing video evidence immediately upon delivery. Side-by-side visual verification: Claims teams can view "before" and "after" video evidence for the same item within a single dashboard, reducing back-and-forth and improving accuracy.

Claims teams can view "before" and "after" video evidence for the same item within a single dashboard, reducing back-and-forth and improving accuracy. Reduced administrative burden: Inventory numbers and condition reports are automatically connected, eliminating manual searches and duplicate data entry.

Inventory numbers and condition reports are automatically connected, eliminating manual searches and duplicate data entry. Faster, more transparent outcomes: Verifiable visual data accelerates cycle times while creating a clearer, fairer experience for mobile employees.

"Customers increasingly expect mobile, self-service experiences that still feel personal and responsive," said Sid Mohan, CEO of Yembo. "Together with Graebel, we're bringing a modern, tech-enabled claims experience to the relocation journey, built on a platform already trusted at a global scale. This lays the foundation to use data and AI to make the future about preventing claims before they occur."

To learn more about Graebel and Yembo's industry-first AI-powered claims solution, contact us at www.graebel.com/.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a global leader in workforce mobility and managed services, partnering with many of the world's most recognized organizations to support their people and plan for what's next. Graebel combines strategic advisory with intelligent technology to simplify complex workforce programs, reduce risk, and turn data into clear, actionable insights­—empowering organizations and employees alike with greater visibility, confidence and control.

Founded in 1950 and proudly family-owned, Graebel brings decades of employee understanding and deep mobility and governance expertise to organizations across 165 countries. Through a carefully curated global network of strategic partners, Graebel combines the right expertise, services and insights to meet organizations where they are—and help them move forward with agility and purpose. The result is a more empowered organization and a more rewarding experience for every employee. For more information, visit www.graebel.com.

About Yembo

Yembo provides AI-based property inspection technology used across moving, property insurance, restoration, and other industries to streamline visual surveys, estimating, and related workflows. For the relocation industry, Yembo powers hundreds of several hundred thousands of visual surveys and estimates worldwide each year. Learn more: https://yembo.ai/

Media Contact:

Shannon Mueller

Linhart Public Relations

952-836-7903

[email protected]

SOURCE Graebel Companies, Inc.