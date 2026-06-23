Graebel Integrates Uber Vouchers to Simplify Relocation Expense Management

Gives mobile employees easy access to rides, meals and essentials while reducing administrative burden

DENVER, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graebel Companies, Inc., a global leader in workforce mobility and managed services, today announced the integration of Uber Vouchers into its relocation portfolio. Offered through Uber for Business, the solution enables Graebel clients to deliver relocation and business travel support for employees through the familiar Uber platform, providing a flexible, digitally managed alternative to traditional expense processes.

Designed to reduce friction during one of life's most disruptive moments, the offering gives employees on-demand access to rides, meals and grocery deliveries directly through their existing Uber account. Instead of paying out of pocket, tracking receipts and waiting for reimbursement, employees can use funded vouchers when support is needed most.

Whether arriving in a new city, settling into temporary housing or navigating the first days of a move, employees can access practical support in real time through the Uber app they already know and use. The result is a more seamless relocation experience, with fewer administrative hurdles for both employees and mobility teams.

"Graebel continues to expand the ways we support employees through every stage of the mobility journey, and integrating Uber Vouchers is a meaningful step forward," said Manpreet Dhami, Graebel SVP, Global Supplier Development. "By working with trusted providers like Uber for Business, we're making it easier for clients to deliver timely, practical support while creating a more modern and seamless relocation experience."

For mobility teams, Uber Vouchers help:

Reduce administrative work. Instant, receipt-free access eliminates cash outlays, paper receipts and reimbursement processing, reducing back-office effort and exception handling.

Instant, receipt-free access eliminates cash outlays, paper receipts and reimbursement processing, reducing back-office effort and exception handling. Strengthen policy compliance. Configurable spend limits and usage windows help ensure consistent use, support policy adherence and provide greater control over relocation spending.

Configurable spend limits and usage windows help ensure consistent use, support policy adherence and provide greater control over relocation spending. Improve visibility and reporting. Real-time usage data provides greater transparency into relocation spend while reducing manual tracking and reporting tasks.

The integration reflects Graebel's continued focus on combining employee-centered support with smarter program management, helping clients deliver mobility experiences that are easier for employees to navigate and simpler for programs to administer.

To learn more about Graebel's newest offering for your mobility program, contact us at www.graebel.com/contact.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a global leader in workforce mobility and managed services, partnering with many of the world's most recognized organizations to support their people and plan for what's next. Graebel combines strategic advisory with intelligent technology to simplify complex workforce programs, reduce risk, and turn data into clear, actionable insights¬—empowering organizations and employees alike with greater visibility, confidence and control.

Founded in 1950 and proudly family-owned, Graebel brings decades of employee understanding and deep mobility and governance expertise to organizations across 165 countries. Through a carefully curated global network of strategic partners, Graebel combines the right expertise, services and insights to meet organizations where they are—and help them move forward with agility and purpose. The result is a more empowered organization and a more rewarding experience for every employee. For more information, visit www.graebel.com.

Contact:

Shannon Mueller

Linhart Public Relations

952-836-7903

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SOURCE Graebel Companies, Inc.