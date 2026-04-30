Graebel Companies, Inc. Launches Catalyst to Ensure Leaders Arrive Ready to Spark Change

For decades, the mobility industry has optimized for cost, compliance and speed. But for organizations making high-stakes talent investments, the greatest risk isn't the move itself, it's what happens in the first six to nine months after arrival. This is when leaders must build trust, establish networks and deliver early impact—and when transitions most often succeed or fail.

Catalyst is built to address that gap by shifting the focus from relocation execution to executive readiness.

"The industry has historically defined success as getting a leader from point A to point B," said Joey Ham, Global Head of Product and Customer Experience at Graebel. "But organizations don't invest in moves, they invest in outcomes. Catalyst ensures leaders and their families are positioned to deliver impact immediately, not months down the line."

Developed in partnership with Ten Lifestyle Group, Catalyst goes beyond mobility—combining global expertise with curated, high-touch support to accelerate how quickly leaders and their families feel settled, connected and ready.

Built on insights from thousands of executive transitions, Catalyst focuses on what actually drives early success: clarity, connection, confidence and belonging. Because when families settle, leaders don't just arrive, they gain traction.

"When people feel grounded in their new environment, performance follows," said Victoria Carvalho, Chief Proposition Officer at Ten Lifestyle Group. "Our role is to remove friction from everyday life and create a sense of immediate belonging so leaders and their families can engage fully, both personally and professionally."

Catalyst delivers this through a structured yet highly personalized model that integrates executive-level consulting, proactive planning and curated lifestyle support. Organizations benefit from a scalable, tiered framework with enterprise governance, while leaders experience a seamless, anticipatory and deeply personalized transition.

With Catalyst, organizations can expect:

Dedicated Catalyst consultants focused on readiness and impact

Accelerated assimilation support for leaders and their families

Curated arrival and lifestyle experiences that foster immediate connection

Proactive planning and orchestration across all aspects of the transition

Enterprise-level visibility and governance with a premium employee experience

Catalyst is part of Graebel's continued evolution toward delivering integrated workforce experiences that go beyond mobility, enabling organizations to move talent with greater purpose, precision and impact.

To learn more about Graebel's Catalyst services, visit https://grbl.co/pl4ping2.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a global leader in workforce mobility and managed services, partnering with many of the world's most recognized organizations to support their people and plan for what's next. Graebel combines strategic advisory with intelligent technology to simplify complex workforce programs, reduce risk, and turn data into clear, actionable insights¬—empowering organizations and employees alike with greater visibility, confidence and control.

Founded in 1950 and proudly family-owned, Graebel brings decades of employee understanding and deep mobility and governance expertise to organizations across 165 countries. Through a carefully curated global network of strategic partners, Graebel combines the right expertise, services and insights to meet organizations where they are—and help them move forward with agility and purpose. The result is a more empowered organization and a more rewarding experience for every employee. For more information, visit www.graebel.com.

Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group is a global, technology‑enabled lifestyle and travel concierge service, founded in London in 1998. Today, it supports millions of members from over 2o offices worldwide, including New York, Dubai, Zurich, Singapore and Tokyo. Ten combines expert Lifestyle Managers with an advanced digital platform to help its members seamlessly book travel, dining, entertainment, and premium experiences with exclusive upgrades, benefits and access.

Powering large‑scale loyalty and customer‑engagement programmes worldwide, Ten has a commitment to quality, innovation, and long‑term partnerships. As a certified B Corp company, it maintains a strong focus on sustainable business practices while enhancing the everyday lives of millions of U/HNW individuals through bespoke access, insider expertise, and unrivalled global reach. To discover more, visit: https://tenlifestylegroup.com/

Media Contact:

Shannon Mueller

Linhart Public Relations

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SOURCE Graebel Companies, Inc.