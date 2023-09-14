Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with NKGen Biotech, Inc. to September 20, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: GFOR, GFOR.U, GFOR WS) (the "Company" or "Graf"), announced today that on September 13, 2023, it adjourned, without conducting any business, the special meeting of its stockholders to be held to approve, among other things, the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with NKGen Biotech, Inc. ("NKGen" and such special meeting, the "Special Meeting"). The Special Meeting will be reconvened at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, on September 20, 2023. The Special Meeting will still be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/grafiv/sm2023 .

As previously announced, the Company has received enough votes to date via proxy to approve each of the proposals to be presented at the Special Meeting; however, it has decided to adjourn the Special Meeting once again to provide additional time to continue its efforts to obtain additional financing, which may be in the form of equity, debt, grants or other equity-linked securities or derivatives, needed to satisfy the $50 million minimum cash condition under the agreement and plan of merger entered into in connection with the Business Combination, which condition may be waived by NKGen in its sole discretion.

Stockholders of record as of August 7, 2023 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Stockholders who have not yet done so are encouraged to vote as soon as possible. Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not to take any further action. If any stockholders have questions or need assistance in connection with the Special Meeting, please contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling (800) 662-5200, or banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400, or by emailing [email protected].

About Graf Acquisition Corp. IV

Graf is a blank-check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About NKGen

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

