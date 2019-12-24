Graff Buys 20.7ct Firebird Vivid Yellow Diamond From ALROSA

http://firebird.alrosa.ru

MOSCOW, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graff Diamonds, the world-renowned hi-end jewelry brand, has acquired the Firebird 20.7ct diamond from ALROSA. The parties do not disclose the transaction details, but note that it achieved one of the highest prices per carat for such a stones in recent years.

Yellow Asscher-cut 20.69 ct diamond was graded by GIA as Fancy Vivid Yellow – VS1 – Excellent polish and symmetry. Created by nature and brought to perfection by ALROSA cutting and polishing masters, the diamond resembles a simultaneous ensemble of flame, reflections of sunlight on crystal water and a trail of sparkles coming from the tail of a Firebird.

"This Fancy Vivid Yellow with high clarity and very special step-cut is truly unique. And one can only imagine the wealth of rough colors that comes from that fire that sparks the diamond's lightness. It is extremely rare and very special in the world of diamonds to see unique yellow diamond like this," said John King, GIA Chief Quality Officer.

The diamond is a part of "The Spectacle" unique diamonds collection, dedicated to the Russian ballet. There are two more diamonds in the collection, one of them is "Spirit of the Rose" 14.8 ct Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink stone. Another diamond will be announced later when cutting and polishing is finished.

The "Firebird" ballet was part of Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes productions with music composed by Stravinsky. The plot is based on the Russian fairytale of the Firebird, the blessing and curse it possesses for its owner.

Firebird diamond was created from "Stravinsky," a 34.17 ct rough, bearing rare honey-yellow overtones and incredible clarity. Discovered at the "Ebelyah" mine in Yakutia, it became the largest yellow rough diamond extracted in Russia in 2017.

Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO:

"We are delighted to see that such a beautiful exceptional diamond has found an equally exceptional owner. Without a doubt, it could be a heart for a magnificent exclusive jewelry piece.

It is more than just a regular deal for ALROSA. This is the first direct purchase of Graff made without intermediaries, and we hope that it will be the beginning of a new phase of our work. We pleased to see the trust of major industry players, which, among other things, was made possible thanks to our efforts in the field of business transparency, diamond provenance guarantees and our high contribution to society."

