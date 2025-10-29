Grafine Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Atlantic Ridge Capital

Breakthrough partnership positions experienced Atlantic Ridge team for transformative investments across industrial technology sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners ("Grafine"), a specialized investment firm that seeds and co-invests alongside new private equity managers, today announced a strategic partnership with Atlantic Ridge Capital ("Atlantic Ridge"). Founded by industry veteran Eytan Tigay, Atlantic Ridge is a newly established New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in high-quality middle market companies. The firm leverages world-class operating resources to scale, improve and modernize businesses primarily within the diverse and resilient industrial technology sector.

Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder and Managing Partner at Grafine, said, "We are delighted to partner with Atlantic Ridge, which exemplifies Grafine's mission to back exceptional talent shaping the future of private equity. Eytan is a new yet highly seasoned manager with a long-term track record of operational excellence and is backed by an accomplished team with deep sector expertise. We are confident Eytan's disciplined investment approach will help deliver lasting value to portfolio companies."

"Grafine's partnership gives us the flexibility and support to scale as we pursue opportunities to transform businesses across the industrial technology sector," said Eytan Tigay, Founder & CEO of Atlantic Ridge. "Grafine brings business-building and investment expertise, strategic insight, and deep connectivity that together amplify our team's capabilities to create value and make an impact across our portfolio companies."

Atlantic Ridge applies a systematic, operational approach to business building to support its portfolio companies to scale, improve and modernize their operations, including through the use of advanced artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

Atlantic Ridge represents the first investment from Grafine's second institutional seeding fund. In addition to its seeding strategy, Grafine also has a co-investment and direct investment platform.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Grafine and Atlantic Ridge.

About Grafine Partners

Grafine Partners, founded by Elizabeth Weymouth, is an alternative investment management firm created to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital with a focus on alignment of incentives. Grafine's differentiated focus allows it to source unique investment opportunities and execute on direct deals across a range of industry sectors, geographies, and capital structures that align with the evolving needs of its institutional investor network. Through a pioneering investment approach, Grafine acts as a principal investor to seed and build private investment firms alongside the next generation of talented private market investors and operating partners. For more information, please visit www.grafine.com .

About Atlantic Ridge Capital

Atlantic Ridge Capital is a new private equity firm founded by industry veteran Eytan Tigay. The firm seeks to back companies that are exhibiting positive tailwinds and have a real edge that translates into good operating performance. Working with proven management teams, Atlantic Ridge seeks to profitably scale its companies, bringing world class business building and operational resources, including state-of-the-art digital skills and artificial intelligence, to drive organic growth, international expansion, operating efficiency, and M&A value levers.

