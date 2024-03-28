Grafine Partners Closes on $600 Million for Inaugural Strategy

Exceeds $500 Million Target

Differentiated Approach to Private Equity is Intentionally Designed to Provide Access to the Next Generation of Deal Makers

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners ("Grafine"), a private investment firm that accesses differentiated sources of alpha by investing in new firms led by experienced private equity investors, today announced that it closed its inaugural strategy, Grafine Capital I ("the Strategy") and parallel vehicles, with approximately $600 million in total capital commitments. The Strategy exceeded its target of $500 million with commitments from a small and select group of institutional investors seeking new and innovative approaches to generating returns. Grafine's first strategy provides anchor LP capital and institutional-level support to first-time funds launched by experienced private markets investors, in exchange for revenue sharing and access to co-investment opportunities for its LPs.

Following a series of rolling closes, a significant portion of capital has already been deployed in three first-time managers and associated direct investments:

Ascendant Capital Partners , a vertically integrated opportunistic real estate investment and operating firm focused on hotel and residential investments.

, a European-focused mid-market private equity firm focused on healthcare, technology & resource efficiency.

, a European-focused mid-market private equity firm focused on healthcare, technology & resource efficiency. The Newcastle Network , an investment platform providing growth capital to lower middle market performing consumer businesses.

"Grafine's mission is to provide access to differentiated and potentially high returning investment opportunities by investing behind the next generation of talented managers and operating partners and working with them day in and day out to build profitable and scalable firms," said Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder and Managing Partner at Grafine. "We are grateful for the support of our investors during one of the most challenging fundraising environments in recent history, and for their belief in our team's ability to deliver alpha through our access to sources of differentiated deal flow, leveraging creative structures that are intentionally designed to align our capital partners and dealmakers to form transparent and long-standing partnerships."

Grafine recently launched its second strategy focused on co-investments, which will be a dedicated, pooled vehicle seeking to earn high risk-adjusted returns by investing in a portfolio of highly vetted co-investment opportunities sponsored by select emerging private equity managers.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Grafine.

About Grafine Partners

Grafine Partners , founded by Elizabeth Weymouth, is an alternative investment management firm created to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital with a focus on alignment of incentives. Grafine's differentiated focus allows it to source unique investment opportunities and execute on direct deals across a range of industry sectors, geographies, and capital structures that align with the evolving needs of its institutional investor network. Through a pioneering investment approach, Grafine acts as a principal investor to seed and build private investment firms alongside the next generation of talented private market investors and operating partners. For more information, please visit www.grafine.com .

