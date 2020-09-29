Grafine Partners Further Develops Executive Team with Appointment of Katherine Park as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners, an alternative asset management firm that takes a creative approach to investing private capital, today announced the appointment of Katherine Park as Managing Director. Ms. Park joins from Goldman Sachs, where she most recently served as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Fund and Private Capital.

Grafine was formally launched in 2019 by Elizabeth Weymouth to meet the needs of large, sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital across sectors, geographies and capital structures. Through a pioneering investment approach, Grafine acts as a principal investor to build profitable and scalable businesses alongside talented industry investment and operating partners. Providing the flexibility of a large family office model, Grafine has created a network of active institutional investors to bring capital closer to the deal.

"We're thrilled that Kathy is joining our diverse and growing team as we continue to disrupt the traditional model of private capital investing. Her experience and expansive network will add to our ability to source and evaluate investment opportunities and create value for our capital partners," said Ms. Weymouth, Founder & Managing Partner of Grafine.

Ms. Park brings two decades of finance experience, including 18 years across multiple roles at Goldman Sachs. She previously worked as a Consultant at Bain & Company. She earned an A.B. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Park joins a team with over 100 years of collective asset management experience including Luis Enriquez, a former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co.; Allen Waldrop, a former Partner at Mercer Investments; Caroline Witmer, a former executive at J.P. Morgan; and Marnie Lanphier, a former executive at Blackstone and Credit Suisse as well as Nicole Musicco, a former senior executive at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, who serves as an Operating Partner for Grafine. The team is also enhanced by an accomplished and active Advisory Board with deep domain expertise across industries and investment strategies.

Ms. Weymouth is an industry veteran with over 25 years of investing and private markets experience. Previously, she was a Partner at Riverstone Holdings for a decade, helping institutionalize the firm and overseeing the growth of firm assets by $27 billion during her tenure. Prior to that, Ms. Weymouth was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Head of Investments for the U.S. Northeast region. She earned a B.A. from the University of Virginia and her M.B.A. from the Darden Graduate School of Business, where she served as chair of Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees from 2016 through 2019.

"We're witnessing distinct secular trends within the private markets, such as the increased demand from sophisticated institutional investors for co-investments or direct deals, as well as a desire to increase the flexibility of capital structures," added Ms. Weymouth. "Concurrently, there's an influx of talented managers who are departing from the largest private equity firms, with renewed interest in alpha generation rather than asset gathering. We've developed a new model for alignment to best support the evolving interests of LPs, while also ensuring that we source and invest in highly attractive direct deals from the next generation of talented managers."

Over the last twelve months, Grafine has capitalized over $1.2 billion in private investment deals across a range of opportunities, including significant deal flow within the real estate industry. Grafine's differentiated approach allows it to source and execute unique investment opportunities that create value for its capital and investment partners.

SOURCE Grafine Partners

