Grafine Partners Names Julie Fisher as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners , an alternative asset management firm that takes a creative approach to investing private capital, today announced the appointment of Julie Fisher as Managing Director. Ms. Fisher, a former Managing Director and longtime investor relations expert at Providence Equity Partners, will focus primarily on business development and relationships with Grafine's capital partners globally.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Julie professionally for over 20 years, and always admired her ability to build substantive relationships throughout her career with endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices," said Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder & Managing Partner of Grafine. "She has a deep understanding of the intricacies, and an action-oriented approach to solving the needs of these investors. In addition, her investment banking and advisory background is germane to our efforts of bringing capital closer to the deal."

Formed by Ms. Weymouth in 2019, Grafine provides the investment flexibility of a large family office model while being backed by institutional capital, acting as a principal investor to build profitable and scalable businesses alongside the next generation of talented investment managers and operating partners. The firm's differentiated approach allows it to source unique investment opportunities and execute on alpha-generating direct deals across a range of industry sectors, geographies, and capital structures that align with the evolving needs of its institutional investor network.

Ms. Fisher joins a talented group of investment professionals at Grafine with a diverse array of backgrounds from structuring and due diligence to manager selection and portfolio construction. Grafine's team includes executives from Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Mercer Investments, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, J.P. Morgan and Blackstone.

Ms. Fisher brings over two decades of private markets experience dedicated to raising capital and working with international institutional investors across alternative asset classes and direct investments. Prior to joining Grafine, she was a Managing Director at Providence, a global private investment firm focused on the media and communications industries. Prior to her 13 years at Providence, Ms. Fisher was a Private Equity Consultant at Cambridge Associates, where she advised on asset allocation and private equity manager selection for a range of endowments, foundations, and family offices. Previously, she was a Vice President with J.P. Morgan Securities, where she worked in the Private Equity and Natural Resources Groups raising capital for domestic and international companies.

Ms. Fisher is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and earned a Master of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

