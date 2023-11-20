Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Epidemiology Research Report 2023-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graft vs. Host Disease is an immune condition that occurs after transplant procedures when immune cells (T cells) from the donor (known as the graft or graft cells) attack the recipient patient host's tissues (healthy cells); the disease is a side effect that is common after an allogeneic bone marrow transplant. In some cases, it can be even life-threatening. Before undergoing an allogeneic stem cell transplant, the patient will receive high doses of chemotherapy or radiation to destroy the diseased cells and prepare the body for the donor cells.



The two main types of Graft vs. Host Disease are acute Graft vs. Host Disease and Chronic Graft vs. Host Disease. As an allogeneic transplant recipient, the patient might experience either form of Graft vs. Host Disease, either form, or neither. Approximately 30-50% of people generally develop acute Graft vs. Host Disease, and 10-70% develop chronic Graft vs. Host Disease and undergo an allogeneic transplant.



Acute Graft vs. Host Disease typically starts with the sudden outbreak of a red, inflamed rash on the palms, soles, face, ears, and shoulders. The rash can often become widespread and precede the onset of gastrointestinal or liver symptoms.



Chronic Graft vs. Host Disease also tends to start with a burning rash on the same parts of the body, although it can be more severe and cause blistering, peeling, and skin hardening. Gastrointestinal and liver symptoms can also develop, in addition to symptoms affecting other organ systems, including the eyes, lungs, joints, muscles, genitals, and nervous system.



Graft vs. Host Disease Epidemiology



As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Graft-versus-host disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Hematopoietic Stem-cell Transplant Cases, Total Allogeneic Transplant Cases, Total Graft vs. Host Disease Cases by Types (Acute and Chronic), Total Incident Cases of Acute Graft vs. Host Disease by Grading and Organ Involvement, Total 5-year Prevalent Cases of Chronic Graft vs.

Host Disease by Grading and Organ Involvement, Total Treated cases of Graft vs. Host Disease, and Mortality-adjusted Treated Cases of Graft vs. Host Disease in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032. The total cases of Graft vs. Host Disease in the 7MM comprised approximately 51,500 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total number of cases of Graft vs. Host Disease in the United States was around 23,100 cases in 2022.

The US contributed to the largest Graft vs. Host Disease population, acquiring ~45% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Japan accounted for around 16% and Germany accounted for around 15% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

According to the publisher's estimates, there were around 5,000 and 18,100 cases of acute and chronic Graft vs. Host Disease in the United States in 2022. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period.

