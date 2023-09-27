Graft Versus Host Disease Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Glia, Incyte, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, BMS, Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi

The graft versus host disease (GvHD) market is expected to grow significantly owing to the market penetration of approved therapies and also the anticipated label expansion and readily adoption of emerging therapies. In addition, growing awareness of cellular therapies and regulatory assistance for research along with innovation is also expected to contribute to the growth of the GvHD market.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Graft Versus Host Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, graft versus host disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Graft Versus Host Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the graft versus host disease market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total cases of GvHD in the 7MM were ~51.5K in 2022. The United States had the highest number of total cases of GvHD, with ~23K cases in 2022, and these numbers are expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading graft versus host disease companies such as Glia, LLC, CellSight Technologies, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Plexxikon, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Prometheus Laboratories, Roche, Pharmacyclics LLC., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Genentech, Inc., Equillium, CSL Behring, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, VectivBio AG, Seres Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel graft versus host disease drugs that can be available in the graft versus host disease market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel graft versus host disease drugs that can be available in the graft versus host disease market in the coming years. Some key therapies for graft versus host disease treatment include Pro-ocular™ Topical Gel 1%, [18F]F-Ara-G, Ruxolitinib, Lifitegrast 5% Ophthalmic Solution, PLX51107, Itacitinib, Belimumab, Glasdegib, Abatacept, Interleukin-2, Obinutuzumab, Ibrutinib, GDC-8264, EQ001, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), Axatilimab, Acalabrutinib, SNDX-6352, Belumosudil (KD025), BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Apraglutide, SER-155, and others.

Graft Versus Host Disease Overview

Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) is a complex and potentially life-threatening condition that can occur after a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. This ailment arises when donor immune cells, often contained within the transplanted tissue, recognize the recipient's body as foreign and launch an immune response against it. GvHD can manifest in acute or chronic forms, each with distinct characteristics. GvHD primarily occurs as a result of the mismatch between the donor's immune system and the recipient's.

GvHD symptoms can range from mild to severe and may affect various organs, including the skin, liver, and gastrointestinal tract. Acute GvHD usually emerges within the first 100 days after transplantation and may cause skin rashes, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, and even liver dysfunction. Chronic GvHD develops more gradually, often months after the transplant, and can result in persistent skin changes, mouth sores, joint pain, and complications in multiple organs, resembling autoimmune diseases.

Diagnosing GvHD involves a combination of clinical assessment, medical history review, and laboratory tests. Physicians closely monitor patients post-transplant for signs of GvHD, such as skin rashes or gastrointestinal issues. Biopsies of affected tissues, like the skin or gastrointestinal tract, can confirm the diagnosis and help determine the severity. Blood tests are also conducted to evaluate the levels of specific biomarkers associated with GvHD. Additionally, medical imaging, such as liver ultrasound or CT scans, may be used to assess organ involvement.

Graft Versus Host Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The graft versus host disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current graft versus host disease patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The graft versus host disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Hematopoietic Stem-cell Transplant Cases

Total Allogeneic Transplant Cases

Total GvHD Cases by Types

Total Incident Cases of aGvHD by Grading and Organ Involvement

Total Five-Year Prevalent Cases of cGvHD by Grading and Organ Involvement

Total Treated Patients of GvHD

Mortality Adjusted GvHD Treated Patients

Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market

Corticosteroids (steroids) have long been the mainstay of first-line GvHD treatment, either alone or in combination with other medicines. Corticosteroid immunosuppression (medicines such as prednisone, methylprednisolone, dexamethasone, beclomethasone, and budesonide) is beneficial in many people with aGvHD. Patients with mild skin-only aGvHD would typically continue to take their current medications, such as cyclosporine or tacrolimus, and add a topical steroid cream to their therapy regimen. Patients with systemic or "whole-system" symptoms and/or more severe aGvHD are typically treated by maintaining immunosuppressive medication and adding a corticosteroid to their regimen, such as methylprednisolone or prednisone.

The US FDA approved IMBRUVICA [ibrutinib], developed by Pharmacyclics (bought by Abbvie), in 2017 for the treatment of adult patients with cGvHD who have failed one or more lines of systemic therapy. It was the first licensed treatment for this specific patient population. Incyte's JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) was authorized by the FDA in May 2019 for the treatment of steroid-refractory aGvHD in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and above. The single-arm, multicenter phase II REACH1 experiment was done to support ruxolitinib's approval. Prior to the REACH1 trial, a succession of anecdotal reports demonstrating the efficacy of ruxolitinib treatment spurred physicians' motivation to enroll patients and campaign for the experiment. The US FDA recently approved ruxolitinib for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) following failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older in September 2021.

REZUROCK (belumosudil), developed by Kadmon Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Sanofi), was also approved by the US FDA in July 2021 for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (chronic GVHD) following failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Sanofi recently acquired Kadmon Pharmaceuticals for USD 1.9 billion; the transaction offers Sanofi access to Rezurock. The US FDA also approved Bristol Mayers Squibb's ORENCIA (abatacept) in combination with a calcineurin inhibitor and methotrexate in December 2021 for the prevention of acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant from a Matched or 1 allele-mismatched unrelated donor.

Key Graft Versus Host Disease Therapies and Companies

Pro-ocular™ Topical Gel 1%: Glia, LLC

[18F]F-Ara-G: CellSight Technologies, Inc.

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Lifitegrast 5% Ophthalmic Solution: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

PLX51107: Plexxikon

Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

Glasdegib: Pfizer

Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Interleukin-2: Prometheus Laboratories

Obinutuzumab: Roche-Genentech

Ibrutinib: Pharmacyclics LLC./Janssen Research & Development, LLC

GDC-8264: Genentech, Inc.

EQ001: Equillium

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT): CSL Behring

Axatilimab: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Acalabrutinib: AstraZeneca

SNDX-6352: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Belumosudil (KD025): Sanofi

BPX-501 and Rimiducid: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Apraglutide: VectivBio AG

SER-155: Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

Graft Versus Host Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the graft versus host disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. In addition, GvHD's pipeline is quite solid, and several late-stage assets are likely to join the GvHD market very soon. The GvHD pipeline includes small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, stem cell therapy, recombinant fusion protein, and other treatments that will give patients and physicians more alternatives in the future. Moreover, several prospective medications have gained Orphan designations, which allow them to receive fast clearance, 7 years of GvHD market exclusivity in the United States, clinical trial subsidies, and reduced regulatory fees, among other benefits. The company can also opt for premium pricing.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the GvHD market in the coming years. Several patients have a more harder time finding a matched donor (HLA), although GvHD can still arise even if the donor is a perfect match. Moreover, currently, the GvHD market is dominated by pharmaceuticals that are relatively inexpensive, and the companies that are currently operating in this field will face significant price pressure. Drugs with poor efficacy and high prices may face regulatory and GvHD market access challenges. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the GvHD market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Graft Versus Host Disease Companies Glia, LLC, CellSight Technologies, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Plexxikon, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Prometheus Laboratories, Roche, Pharmacyclics LLC., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Genentech, Inc., Equillium, CSL Behring, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, VectivBio AG, Seres Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Graft Versus Host Disease Therapies Pro-ocular™ Topical Gel 1%, [18F]F-Ara-G, Ruxolitinib, Lifitegrast 5% Ophthalmic Solution, PLX51107, Itacitinib, Belimumab, Glasdegib, Abatacept, Interleukin-2, Obinutuzumab, Ibrutinib, GDC-8264, EQ001, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), Axatilimab, Acalabrutinib, SNDX-6352, Belumosudil (KD025), BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Apraglutide, SER-155, and others

Scope of the Graft Versus Host Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Graft Versus Host Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Graft Versus Host Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Graft Versus Host Disease Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Graft Versus Host Disease Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Graft Versus Host Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Graft Versus Host Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Graft Versus Host Disease Market Key Insights 2. Graft Versus Host Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Graft Versus Host Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Graft Versus Host Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment and Management 7. Graft Versus Host Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Graft Versus Host Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Graft Versus Host Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Graft Versus Host Disease Market Analysis 12. Graft Versus Host Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

