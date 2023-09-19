Graham Capital Wealth Management Announces Vice President Michael Berkhahn Named to 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

The Tampa Bay-based Advisor is Recognized in the Top 20 of all North Florida Financial Advisors

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Capital Wealth Management, LLC, an independent registered advisor with locations in Washington D.C., Tampa Bay and Sarasota, announces that Tampa Bay-based financial advisor Michael Berkhahn, CFP® and Vice President, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List.

Developed by SHOOK Research in partnership with Forbes, the accolade recognizes the top advisors across the country building their client lists and leading the way in their state. With 20 percent of financial advisors preparing for their own retirement, this year's Forbes list recognizes rising financial advisors that are poised to lead the financial industry in the near future.

"The past several years have brought tremendous volatility and major changes to the industry, but Michael has remained steadfast in his support of serving our current clients' needs while simultaneously growing our business," said Stash Graham, managing director of Graham Capital Wealth Management, LLC. "With his savvy investment strategies and natural ability to build relationships, he has been and will continue to be an integral part of our future growth and success."

The 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list honors 1,464 advisors, born in 1984 or later, managing nearly $2.5 trillion in cumulative assets. The rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of quantitative data and qualitative criterion, primarily gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews. Advisors must have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices. For the full 2023 list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/

Graham Capital Wealth Management, LLC is an independent Registered Investment Advisor founded in 2016 with offices in the District of Columbia, Tampa and Sarasota, Florida. Led by managing director, Stash Graham and vice president, Michael Berkhahn, CFP®, the team at Graham Capital Wealth Management specializes in providing investment management strategies for high net-worth families, foundations and pension plans. Through its sophisticated, active and institutionalized approach to investing, the RIA helps pre retirees and retirees develop highly customized portfolios that are unique to each individual's goals, needs and risk tolerance.

