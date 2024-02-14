Graham Halonen Joins PSM Partners, LLC as Practice Manager of Talent Services

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSM Partners, LLC is delighted to welcome Graham Halonen back to the company as the Practice Manager of its Talent Services division.

Mr. Halonen began his professional pursuits in 2003 as a Golf Pro at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, IL. Since then, Graham has excelled in various leadership roles in technology and talent sourcing. His achievements include the successful scaling and sale of a private talent recruiting practice during an entrepreneurial venture. Widely recognized as a top-tier networker and market leader in Recruiting and Business Development, Graham's expertise is unmatched. During his 2-year hiatus from PSM Partners, LLC, Mr. Halonen made significant contributions to Wavical Data Solutions, playing a pivotal role in the company's growth within the Data & Analytics sector. Leveraging his extensive professional network and profound understanding of the Talent landscape, PSM Partners, LLC entrusts Graham to aggressively expand its already thriving technology staffing and recruiting efforts nationwide.

Dave Stolarek, Founder and Managing Partner at PSM Partners, LLC, stated, "At PSM, we pride ourselves on being great consultants. Our primary responsibility to our clients is to help them advance their businesses by leveraging the right technologies and hiring great people." He continued, "We believe Graham Halonen possesses the right mentality and skill sets to help us scale a Talent group that has already proven its resiliency through unprecedented market conditions. We are excited to have Graham back, and he is already making a tremendous impact on our 2024 growth efforts."

Commenting on his new role, Graham Halonen shared, "PSM has something special, between its tight-knit culture, commitment to client growth, and a willingness from top to bottom of the company to listen and react to new ideas. I'm thrilled to be back and to continue my career here." He added, "The technology world is at an incredible inflection point, with the explosion of Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics, and IT transformation strategies. PSM is perfectly positioned to serve as a talent sourcing leader, and I'm proud to be a part of their strategy."

PSM Partners Talent Services division is renowned for its comprehensive IT staffing and advisory solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge methodologies and deep industry expertise, PSM Partners specializes in sourcing top-tier talent for a wide array of IT disciplines. With a commitment to understanding clients' unique needs and delivering tailored solutions, PSM Partners ensures optimal alignment between talent and organizational objectives, thereby driving sustained business success.

Learn more: https://www.psmpartners.com/

This strategic addition of Graham Halonen to PSM Partners underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services to its clients.

SOURCE PSM Partners, LLC