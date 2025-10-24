Graham Media Group Appoints Michael Storm as Vice President & General Counsel

Veteran Disney Entertainment Attorney to Lead Legal Operations for Leading Television Broadcasting Company

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Media Group, a prominent television broadcasting company, today announced the appointment of Michael Storm as Vice President & General Counsel. Storm brings extensive experience in media law, talent and entertainment contracts, and labor relations from his distinguished career at The Walt Disney Company.

In his new role, Storm will oversee all legal matters for Graham Media Group, providing strategic counsel on corporate operations, employment and labor relations, regulatory compliance, and business development initiatives.

Michael Storm, Graham Media Group's Vice President & General Counsel

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Storm to Graham Media Group," said President & CEO Catherin Badalamente. "His deep expertise in media law, coupled with his proven record negotiating complex agreements for major television productions and news operations, makes him an ideal fit for our organization. Michael's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate in the evolving media landscape."

Storm joins Graham Media Group from The Walt Disney Company, where he most recently served as Senior Counsel for Disney Entertainment. During his tenure at Disney, Storm provided critical legal guidance on the implementation of emerging technologies and new initiatives for ABC News and ESPN. Previously, Storm served as Labor Relations Manager for Disney Parks, Experiences & Products in Orlando, Florida. Prior to joining Disney, Storm practiced labor and employment law at Fisher Phillips LLP in Tampa, Florida.

Storm holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School. He is an active member of The Florida Bar. Storm serves as a student mentor at both Cornell and Notre Dame for students interested in entertainment and media law.

"I'm excited to join Graham Media Group and contribute to an organization with such a strong commitment to quality journalism and community service," said Storm. "My experience working with television news operations and navigating the complex legal landscape of modern media has prepared me well for this opportunity. I look forward to partnering with the talented team at Graham Media Group as we continue to deliver exceptional content to audiences."

Storm grew up in a union household in upstate New York, where his father served as a grievance and bargaining representative for the United Steelworkers. This background instilled in him an early understanding of workplace dynamics and the importance of collective bargaining—themes that have defined his career in labor relations and entertainment law.

In his free time, Storm is an active volunteer and foster parent for local animal shelters and non-profits. He cherishes time with his wife, Meagan, their son, Beau, and their dog, Marshall.

About Graham Media Group: Graham Media Group is the authentic, local voice passionately informing and celebrating our communities. Comprising seven local media powerhouses—KPRC (Houston), WDIV (Detroit), SLS (Roanoke), KSAT (San Antonio), WKMG (Orlando), WJXT (Jacksonville), and WCWJ (Jacksonville)—plus Graham Digital, Omne, and Social News Desk, we deliver local news, programming, advertising solutions, and digital media tools across television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. Our dynamic, local brands extend well beyond traditional broadcast television, helping to inform, celebrate, and knit together the communities we serve. Headquartered in Detroit, Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.grahammedia.com .

