Graham Partners Joins BV Investment Partners as Investor in Becklar

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Becklar, a leading provider of innovative connected safety and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce that it has received an investment from Graham Partners ("Graham"), a private investment firm with a track record of supporting high-growth, technology-driven businesses. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in Becklar's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that protect and connect people, businesses, and communities. Becklar management and existing private equity partner BV Investment Partners will both roll substantial ownership stakes and welcome Graham as the new lead investor.

With over 40 years of experience in fire & security detection, critical event monitoring, live video intervention, remote guarding, personal emergency response systems (PERS), and lone-worker safety, Becklar has established itself as a trusted partner in the safety and security industry. The company's connected safety ecosystem, its patented AI-driven engagement platform, leading solutions suite, award-winning service discipline, and broad network of eight central stations redundantly located throughout the U.S. and Canada, have earned them accolades for empowering individuals, families, and businesses with reliable and innovative safety solutions.

"Becklar's investment from Graham Partners is a pivotal moment for our company," said Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar LLC. "Our new partnership will enhance our ability to innovate further, add new use cases and markets, increase our scale, and enable Becklar to deliver even greater value to our partners and enterprise customers across North America and eventually Europe. We are excited to join forces with Graham, whose resources and experience will seek to propel Becklar into our next phase of growth."

Graham Partners focuses on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing and industrial technology. By leveraging their strategic guidance, reach and operational experience, Becklar has the opportunity to deepen its penetration of markets and critical event monitoring use cases, accelerate innovation, acquire add-on and adjacent complementary businesses and expand its leadership in the growing connected safety industry.

"Becklar's commitment to protecting life, property and enhancing safety through their innovative solutions makes it an ideal fit for our portfolio," said Rob Newbold, Managing Principal at Graham Partners. "We are thrilled to collaborate with their talented team to build on their strong foundation and unlock the next phase of growth, expansion and innovation."

Under this new ownership, Becklar will continue to operate from its headquarters in Ogden, Utah, with its current leadership team. The company remains dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers while advancing its role as a leader in connected safety technologies and solutions platform.

"We are grateful for the partnership with the exceptional team at Becklar over the last few years to help scale the business, add new capabilities and enter new markets. There is still a lot of opportunity to go after and Graham is a terrific new partner to help the Becklar team capture it," said Justin Garrison, Managing Director at BV.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor and Choate served as the legal advisor to Becklar and BV on this transaction.

About Becklar LLC

Becklar creates industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals, delivering a world-class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverages its platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of their enterprise and individual customers across diverse industries, including video remote guarding, personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, personal health & safety, vitals monitoring and critical event response monitoring.

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Since the firm's founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 160 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures. The committed capital raised since inception through the Graham Partners funds together with Graham-led co-investments totals approximately $6.2 billion, which differs from Regulatory Assets Under Management. Investors include high-net-worth individuals, college and university endowments, foundations, public and private pension plans, funds-of-funds, and other institutional investors.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.5 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. The firm is investing out of its 11th private equity fund, which closed in September 2023 with $1.75 billion in capital commitments. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

