Graham-Pelton Names Thomas J. Sullivan Senior Advisor

A chief strategist and practitioner in implementing multi-faceted fundraising programs, Sullivan held top posts at a number of noted institutions across the country, including Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, MedStar Health, the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, the University of Notre Dame, and Washington Hospital Center.

"Graham-Pelton consistently brings high value to the clients it serves and is a firm that aligns with my values and goals, which includes helping institutions achieve their highest levels of fundraising success," said Sullivan. "I am honored to be part of this market leader."

Graham-Pelton has experienced sustained growth, recently adding Atrium Health Foundation, Gonzaga University, Norton Healthcare, Western Michigan University, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Swedish Medical Center Foundation, Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, Northern Michigan University, and Dayton Children's Hospital to its client roster.

"Tom's appointment indicates our focus on philanthropy among healthcare, higher education, and research institutions," said Elizabeth Zeigler, President and CEO of Graham-Pelton. "I am especially excited about the ways those we serve will benefit from his experience and counsel."

