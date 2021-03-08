Graham Street Realty Sells Boulder Office Building

BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based commercial real estate firm Graham Street Realty (GSR) has sold 5665 Flatiron Parkway in Boulder, CO. The transaction closed on March 2nd.

"Despite choppy waters in the commercial office market, we were able to complete our business plan during 2020 and sell this asset for a strong investor profit due to its location in Boulder," said David Messing, managing partner at Graham Street Realty.

Graham Street Realty purchased the 5665 Flatiron Parkway building in 2019.

GSR purchased the asset in February 2019 as a part of a three-property portfolio. The portfolio comprised the properties located at 3005 Center Green Drive, 2945 Wilderness Place, and 5665 Flatiron Parkway, totaling 114,862 square feet of leasable office and lab space.

5665 Flatiron is located in East Boulder's Flatiron Business Park, Boulder's most conveniently accessible office inventory for employees commuting from Denver and more affordable residential communities to the East. The building caters to more established office tenants, with suites ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet.

The Boulder submarket continues to see high demand for office space and is home to new and expanding companies in the technology, life science, business service, and consumer products industries. The team was able to capitalize on the strong demand for assets in Boulder, despite a more challenging economic environment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

ABOUT GRAHAM STREET REALTY

Graham Street Realty (GSR) is a private, San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm with assets in the Western United States. Since its founding in 2007, the firm's focus has been on value-add investment in the multi-tenant office building market. It currently holds more than 1.1 million square feet of commercial office space. To learn more, visit www.grahamstreetrealty.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Marshall, Curated Communications

[email protected] | (504) 644-7335

SOURCE Graham Street Realty