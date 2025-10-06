GrahamHollis APC Becomes ARCH Legal PC: A New Chapter for One of California's Leading Employment Law Firms

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of California's top employment law firms is stepping into a bold new chapter. GrahamHollis APC, known for its landmark legal victories and fierce advocacy for workers, is proud to announce its new name: ARCH Legal PC.

ARCH stands for the last names of the four name shareholders, Hali Michelle Anderson, Nathan Reese, Vilmarie Cordero, and founding attorney Graham S.P. Hollis, and reflects both the firm's shared leadership model and its enduring strength. This evolution honors Hollis' legacy while marking a strategic shift that empowers a diverse, battle-tested team of shareholders.

"It's time that our firm's name accurately reflects the shared leadership of every shareholder," said Graham Hollis, who remains an integral part of the firm's leadership. "It's an expansion of the foundation we've built, one that recognizes the proven talent of Hali, Nathan, and Vilmarie. I'm incredibly proud that ARCH Legal will continue our mission with the same integrity and passion. At a time when diversity is under attack, we're doubling down."

ARCH Legal is led by a majority-diverse group of shareholders, including two women of color and LGBTQ+ representation, making it a standout in a field where shared ownership is rare and diversity in leadership even rarer.

"ARCH Legal represents a promise," said Hali Michelle Anderson. "To our clients, our profession, and to each other, that we will continue to fight for workers who are mistreated, underpaid, and ignored."

"Our team is built to take on powerful employers," added Nathan Reese. "We bring unmatched litigation experience, trial-readiness, and a collaborative approach that truly levels the playing field."

"Justice for the underserved has always been our mission," said Vilmarie Cordero. "That commitment is personal, and unshakable."

ARCH Legal will continue to serve workers across California and Washington in wage and hour, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination cases. The firm remains headquartered in San Diego and is known for its trial-ready teams, client-first culture, and results-driven litigation.

About ARCH Legal PC

ARCH Legal PC (formerly GrahamHollis APC) is a premier plaintiff-side employment law firm. With hundreds of millions recovered for workers and a deep bench of respected litigators, ARCH Legal is a leader in wage and hour, discrimination, and wrongful termination claims across California and Washington.

SOURCE ARCH Legal