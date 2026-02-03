Graici leading the way in Medicaid Renewal and Redetermination Secures $7.5 Million Series A Led by Santé Ventures

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graici, an AI data company today announced their Series A investment led by Santé Ventures. As part of the financing, Santé Founding Managing Director Dr. Joe Cunningham has joined Graici's Board of Directors.

Graici has pioneered the Adaptive Data Wallet™ powered by a comprehensive data network that acquires, secures, and activates people's whole-life data, the health, economic, and personal information that is essential for eligible individuals to acquire and maintain public benefits. Graici automates Medicaid renewals and redeterminations so that people maintain critical coverage while state governments and health plans receive verified intelligence to improve outcomes, reduce friction, and operate with greater effectiveness. Graici meets the priorities of our time: eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse while powering trust, precision, and progress for individuals and the systems that serve them.

"AI is one of the greatest innovations of the 21st century," said Dr. Cunningham. "But solving healthcare's most persistent challenges requires technology built by leaders who understand both the human stakes and the operational realities. I've worked with Steve McHale for 20 years, and he is one of the rare founders capable of delivering transformational impact at scale."

Graici was founded by Steve McHale, who previously co-founded Explorys, a healthcare big data pioneer acquired by IBM. With Graici, McHale is building a new standard for intelligence grounded in consent, security, and accountable action.

"Whole-life data reveals what fragmented systems cannot," said McHale. "Graici assembles and activates data agentically and ethically — so people get clarity and support at the speed of need, empowering institutions to serve with confidence and precision."

About Santé Ventures

Santé Ventures is a healthcare and life sciences investment firm founded by doctors, scientists, and healthcare leaders. Using their extensive healthcare network to identify market dislocations, Santé seeks out disruptive technologies and entrepreneurs across the Biotech, Medtech, and Healthtech landscape to form and fuel the next generation of companies that are inventing the future of healthcare.

About Graici

Graici's agentic AI builds secure, consent-based Adaptive Data Wallets™ by assembling whole-life data delivering intelligence and measurable results to individuals and the institutions that serve them. Graici's patented resource matching powers systemic impact, built from the individual up

