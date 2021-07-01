GRAID Technology Unveils the Future of Enterprise Data Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAID Technology today announced the launch of GRAID SupremeRAID™, the world's first NVMe RAID card to deliver 100% available SSD performance, offering a new way for enterprise data centers to achieve record-breaking NVMe SSD or NVMeoF performance without sacrificing data security or business continuity.

Designed for a modern software composable environment, GRAID Technology's disruptive solution sets the new standard for RAID data protection by protecting direct-attached flash storage as well as storage connected via NVMe over Fabrics (NVMeoF), with proven world-record performance. Industry leaders Gigabyte and Kioxia are some of the first to offer GRAID Technology's game-changing solution to global enterprise data center customers.

As NVMe SSD quickly becomes the new standard for storage infrastructure, a challenge arises for datacenter storage infrastructure design: the industry requires a future-ready solution to deliver NVMe SSD performance without sacrificing data security or business continuity. Now, with proven performance tests and partnerships with global industry leaders, GRAID SupremeRAID™ removes the traditional RAID performance bottleneck and delivers world-record performance, comprehensive data protection, unmatched flexibility, at the lowest TCO on the market.

"GRAID Technology is proud to partner with Kioxia and GIGABYTE to unveil the next generation of NVMe server, storage and data protection technology, capable of delivering industry leading performance for the future of 5G, AI and IoT workloads," says Leander Yu, CEO of GRAID Technology.

Daniel Hou, VP of Networking and Communication at GIGABYTE, states: "With each generational leap there are more demanding workloads that require fast throughput from storage solutions. GIGABYTE has partnered with GRAID Technology and Kioxia to develop industry leading performance for Gen 4 NVMe SSDs showcased in R282-Z94, that deliver blazing fast performance in a storage dense 2U chassis."

Solution Advantages:

Flexible & Future Ready

Optimized for SCI (Software Composable Infrastructure) means unmatched flexibility and automation capabilities with NVMeoF support

World Record Performance

With 6M IOPS 4k random IO and 25GB/s throughput with single GRAID SupremeRAID™ card on a PCIe Gen3 platform, or 100GB/s throughput on a PCIe Gen4 platform, GRAID SupremeRAID™ has redefined performance standards for SSD RAID technology

Liberate CPU Resources

Offload your entire RAID computation to the GRAID card to free-up precious CPU computing resources for 5G, AI and AIoT applications

Plug & Play

Effortless installation, no cabling or motherboard re-layout required

Highly Scalable

Easily add features like compression, encryption, or thin provisioning; or use for computational storage

Easy to Use

Unlike traditional hardware RAID systems, GRAID SupremeRAID™ does not rely on memory caching technology to improve performance, eliminating the need for battery backup modules

GRAID SupremeRAID™ is available in North America on July 1, 2021 direct or through our data center solution partners. For more information on GRAID Technology or to find out how to offer your own GRAID SupremeRAID™ solution, visit www.graidtech.com .

Partner Case Studies

GRAID Technology Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan, and is composed of a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC and storage industries. GRAID's extraordinary software plus hardware solution has redefined the value of SSD RAID cards and makes GRAID SupremeRAID™ the most powerful and flexible NVMe SSD RAID in the world.

