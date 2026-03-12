GRAIL Announces Retirement of CEO Bob Ragusa and Appointment of Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, as Successor

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced that Bob Ragusa will retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. GRAIL's Board of Directors has appointed the Company's President, Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, to serve as GRAIL's Chief Executive Officer upon Ragusa's retirement. In addition, Ofman has been appointed to GRAIL's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ofman's appointment is the culmination of a long-term comprehensive succession planning process to ensure leadership continuity and strategic execution. Ragusa will remain on GRAIL's Board until June 1, 2026, and plans to serve in a senior advisory role through March of 2027.

"Bob's leadership during a pivotal period — including the spinout from Illumina, commercial growth, and the scaling of our North Carolina laboratory operations — has been instrumental in strengthening GRAIL's foundation for long-term growth," said Greg Summe, Chairman of GRAIL's Board. "His operational expertise and commitment to excellence have positioned the company to advance multi-cancer early detection at scale. On behalf of the Board, we thank him for his significant contributions and dedicated service."

"Multi-cancer early detection has the potential to redefine cancer care and address one of the most urgent health challenges of our time," continued Summe. "Josh brings a rare combination of industry leadership, health policy and reimbursement insight, and deep knowledge of GRAIL's mission and strategy. Over his tenure as President, Josh has played a central role in shaping our strategy, advancing Galleri's evidence program, and strengthening our clinical, regulatory and policy engagement efforts. His passion for improving patient outcomes and his proven ability to translate vision into results, coupled with expansion of his responsibilities as part of the succession planning process, position him to lead GRAIL's next chapter of growth and impact for shareholders, customers, patients and employees alike."

"Leading GRAIL and working alongside an extraordinary team united in the mission to transform cancer screening and save lives has been the greatest honor of my four decades in healthcare," said Bob Ragusa. "What we are building together has the power to change the trajectory of cancer for generations. I have full confidence that Josh is the right leader to carry this mission forward and guide GRAIL into its next chapter as we advance our PMA and drive towards broad access."

"What inspires me most about GRAIL is our bold ambition to solve one of society's greatest public health challenges," said Josh Ofman. "We are leading the multi-cancer early detection field with the most comprehensive body of evidence and meaningful progress toward regulatory approval and reimbursement. I am honored to step into this role at a time of strong momentum and look forward to working alongside the exceptional team at GRAIL to accelerate our efforts to dramatically improve cancer screening so patients have more treatment options and more time with their loved ones."

Ofman joined GRAIL in 2019 and brings extensive experience in clinical medicine, biopharmaceutical leadership, health policy and precision medicine. He has served on numerous industry Boards, including BIO and the Precision Medicine Coalition. Before joining GRAIL, Ofman spent more than 15 years at Amgen, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Value, Access and Policy. Earlier in his career, he was a faculty member in the Department of Medicine and Health Services Research at the UCLA School of Medicine and the Division of Digestive Diseases at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and served as Senior Vice President of Zynx Health Inc., a subsidiary of Cerner Corp.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. GRAIL's targeted methylation-based platform can support the continuum of care for screening and precision oncology, including multi-cancer early detection in symptomatic patients, risk stratification, minimal residual disease detection, biomarker subtyping, treatment and recurrence monitoring. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom.

