GRAIL Launches AI-Native Platform to Reduce Researchers' Administrative Work

Across higher education, faculty and graduate students report spending substantial portions of their time on activities peripheral to research, including grant searches across fragmented databases, repeated manuscript reformatting, citation management, and compliance reporting. These hours could otherwise be spent conducting experiments or advancing scholarship. GRAIL was built to address this structural inefficiency.

"Academic research is surrounded by an enormous amount of administrative work," said Mayank Kejriwal, GRAIL's co-founder and CEO. "GRAIL's goal is to reduce that burden so researchers can spend more of their time on the work universities exist to support."

Addressing Persistent Pain Points in Research

University researchers routinely navigate disconnected systems for funding discovery, writing, collaboration, revision and reporting. Grant opportunities are often compiled manually, manuscripts must be repeatedly reformatted to meet journal requirements, and compliance and revision cycles require extensive coordination across multiple tools. Over time, these inefficiencies accumulate, reshaping how research labor is allocated and leaving many faculty members and graduate students spending the majority of their time on administrative work rather than scientific inquiry.

GRAIL unifies the research workflow end-to-end within a single AI-native platform. Grant discovery, writing, collaboration, revision, and formatting all happen in one system, allowing researchers to move from idea to experiment to funding to publication without restarting, reformatting, or constant context-switching. While many AI tools for academia emphasize chat-based assistance or narrow tasks, GRAIL starts with the full reality of scientific work and builds AI around that workflow from the ground up, a focus that has driven rapid organic adoption among PhD students, faculty, and nonprofit researchers.

Built Around Established Scientific Standards

Rather than adapting general-purpose AI tools for academic use or point solutions that address only isolated tasks, GRAIL is built directly on the conventions of scientific work. GRAIL functions as an AI-native operating system for science built around how research is actually conducted.

LaTeX-Native Authoring: GRAIL generates publication-ready PDFs while preserving LaTeX-based standards, without requiring users to write LaTeX code. Both co-founders of GRAIL have backgrounds in computer science and math, where LaTeX is the predominant language for writing papers.

Integrated Grant Discovery: A free, continuously updated grants database is embedded directly into the research workflow and can be accessed using GRAIL's chatbot.

Multi-Author Collaboration: The platform supports large research teams by managing revisions, formatting, citations and version control.

Administrative Automation: Repetitive tasks such as formatting, revisions and reporting are handled within the system.

GRAIL also enables many researchers to undertake "vibe science," a faster, more fluid way to explore ideas before formalizing them.

Free to Start, Built for Trust

GRAIL follows a freemium model familiar to academia. Core tools, such as writing workflows and grant discovery, remain free to ensure accessibility and trust. Premium collaboration and enterprise features will be introduced over time.

The platform is already used by researchers across multiple universities and nonprofit organizations and continues to expand through organic, word-of-mouth adoption among PhD students and faculty across the country.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is an AI-native platform designed to support academic research by reducing administrative overhead and consolidating core research workflows. Built by scientists for scientists, GRAIL helps researchers spend less time on paperwork and more time on scientific work. GRAIL is part of the Elbow Grease AI accelerator program, which is backed by Gutter Capital.

