Grain & Barrel Spirits Named to Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Grain & Barrel Spirits was named to the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies; established in 1982, this list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Coming in 1,113th – in the top 25% of companies honored – Grain & Barrel joins an impressive roster of independent small businesses which gained their first national exposure as honorees, including Microsoft and Dell; Chobani and Domino's Pizza; Intuit and Oracle; Timberland and Patagonia; Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow.

Companies on the 2019 list achieved three-year average growth of 454%, and a median rate of 157%. Small businesses are the American economy's most dynamic segment; the Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Mr. Matti Anttila, founder and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, says: "I founded Grain & Barrel in 2012 with a vision to grow it into a market-leading spirits innovator; winning this prestigious award validates our mission. As we accelerate our expansion from our Southeastern base nationally and internationally, I expect a continued progression up the Inc. 5000 list."

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

At home in the Southeast with production and sales partners around the world, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an innovative, emerging company with wholly-owned brands including pre-Prohibition favorite Chicken Cock Whiskey, which Anttila resurrected; Endless Summer Rum; and Dixie Southern Vodka which Anttila created from scratch and which won of a 2019 "Rising Star" Growth Brands Award from the Beverage Dynamics magazine. The latter is the largest premium craft vodka brand produced in the Southeast and the largest spirit brand produced in the state of South Carolina.

About the Inc. 5000

For the 2019 list, the minimum revenue required for 2015 was $100,000, and the minimum for 2018 was $2 million. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 are in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20, as well as available at www.inc.com/inc5000, which also includes company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria.

Hi-res images, interviews, and media samples available upon request.

Please drink responsibly.

Media Contact: Christine Deussen; Deussen Global Communications, Inc.; cdeussen@deussenglobal.com; m.917-545-1459

Related Files

Matti Anttila - CEO Grain Barrel Spirits.docx

Dixie Southern Vodka Fact Sheet.docx

Related Images

grain-barrel-spirits-an-innovative.png

Grain & Barrel Spirits, an innovative, emerging company

Grain & Barrel Spirits was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies

the-inc-5000-the-most-prestigious.png

The Inc. 5000: the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies

Established in 1982, this list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success; in 2019, Grain & Barrel Spirits came in at 1,113th, in the top 25% of the list

matt-anttila-founder-and-ceo-of.jpg

Matt Anttila, founder and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, an Inc. 5000 honoree

Anttila founded Grain & Barrel in 2012 "with a vision to grow it into a market-leading spirits innovator; winning this prestigious award validates our mission. As we accelerate our expansion from our Southeastern base nationally and internationally, I expect a continued progression up the Inc. 5000 list."

dixie-southern-vodka-is-wholly.jpg

Dixie Southern Vodka is wholly owned by Grain & Barrel Spirits

At home in the Southeast with production and sales partners worldwide, Grain & Barrel is an innovative, emerging company with wholly-owned brands including pre-Prohibition favorite Chicken Cock Whiskey, which Anttila resurrected; Endless Summer Rum; and Dixie Southern Vodka which Anttila created from scratch and which won of a 2019 "Rising Star" Growth Brands Award.

Related Links

Grain & Barrel Spirits

Inc. Magazine

SOURCE Grain & Barrel Spirits