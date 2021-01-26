Grain & Barrel Spirits Partners with Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain & Barrel Spirits today announces a partnership with Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey, another Charleston-based craft spirit company. Virgil Kaine joins Grain & Barrel's award-winning lineup - such as Dixie Vodka and Chicken Cock Whiskey - as well as the soon-to-be-released High Goal Gin.

Virgil Kaine was founded by Charleston-based chef David Szlam in 2011. He and his business partner chef Ryan Meany are driven by flavor, and their debut release was Virgil Kaine Ginger Infused Bourbon, a Bourbon blended with ginger grown on a nearby sustainable farm, Spade & Clover Gardens (Johns Island, SC). The Bourbon's nose of sorghum, orange, and oats is followed by a ginger palate balanced with dried apricot and sherry, finishing full with vanilla and light tannins. Virgin Kaine Ginger has become a bartender favorite along the east coast.

Grain & Barrel Spirits founder and CEO Matti Christian Anttila says, "Virgil Kaine fits naturally into the Grain & Barrel portfolio: similar to our other brands, it highlights American craftsmanship and takes a very flavor-driven approach to product development. Virgil Kaine Ginger is not just a delicious product beloved by consumers and bartenders, but also a great starting point for what will be exciting innovation as we expand Virgil Kaine nationally in 2021."

Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey founder and President David Szlam adds, "With Grain & Barrel at the helm of distribution, we at Virgil Kaine can focus on what we do best: making delicious whiskeys."

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide. One of the company's core brands is Dixie Vodka, the leading premium homegrown vodka produced in the Southeast and the Official Vodka of NASCAR; one of the fastest-growing craft brands in the United States, Dixie won prestigious 2019 and 2020 "Rising Star" Growth Brands Awards from Beverage Dynamics magazine. Other brands in the Grain & Barrel portfolio include Chicken Cock Whiskey, an historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; and, coming to market in Q1 2021, High Goal, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston. Grain & Barrel has twice been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America and is a proud member of 1% For The Planet.

About Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey

Founded in Charleston South Carolina, Virgil Kaine started with a simple idea: to use its founders' culinary know-how to make great-tasting whiskey. Chefs David Szlam and Ryan Meany source the best ingredients and apply the creativity yet scientific rigor of a professional kitchen to the art of whiskey making. Their aim is to create the most delicious whiskeys, no matter what the industry may expect. Receiving national recognition and numerous awards -- including Gold Medals in 2016, 2017, and 2018 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition -- Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey is for the whiskey lover looking for something distinctive and above all - tasty.

