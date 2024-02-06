Grain Ecosystem Strengthens Carbon Removal Community Through Strategic Partnerships

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Ecosystem is thrilled to announce a series of partnerships that mark significant progress in advancing three key pillars for creating a comprehensive support system focused on investors and project developers in the carbon removal space. These pillars encompass expert insights and support, project acceleration, and enhanced project confidence.

Expert Insights and Support

Grain has formed a partnership with GECA Environnement (GECA) to enhance the experience for project developers and streamline the process for investors in allocating capital to Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) projects. By expanding opportunities for project developers to tap into GECA's expertise in pyrolysis, strategic planning, biomass CDR project diligence, development and commercialization, this collaboration aims to provide additional insights and support to project developers and investors, ensuring high-quality carbon credit production and comprehensive project management.

Director of Business Development at GECA, Melissa Leung highlighted the shared excitement by saying, "This partnership will enable the build of more well-financed, reliable, and high-quality biomass CDR projects in the carbon markets. We're excited to combine our 20+ years of market experience with the Grain team's proven track record of bringing physical processes online for the benefit of our ecosystem, and the planet as a whole."

Project Acceleration

In a strategic move to accelerate project development, Grain has partnered with ARTi, a leading pyrolysis machinery manufacturer. This collaboration aims to rapidly connect project developers with essential machinery, expediting the funding phase, thereby reducing lead times and accelerating biochar production. Leveraging ARTi's expertise, Grain facilitates seamless project execution, contributing to an increased pace of carbon removal efforts.

"I'm pleased to see this kind of integration of carbon removal stakeholders and digitization of projects for suppliers and clients. The Grain platform enables our project partners to quickly understand their opportunity to build a carbon removal project and connect with investors." shared Bernardo del Campo, CEO at ARTi.

Enhanced Project Confidence

Grain Ecosystem has integrated the Puro.earth methodology, alongside Verra VCS, on the Grain platform. This integration enhances the platform's capabilities by offering project developers a comprehensive and user-friendly tool to assess their project's eligibility and benchmark it against prominent methodologies in the CDR space. This enhancement expands investment options and provides a clearer path for project developers to measure their impact and success.

"The Grain platform provides unparalleled democratization of access to the carbon markets. Pioneering this form of digitization, Grain aligns directly with our vision for fortifying the carbon removal market. We take pride in sustaining our partnership with Grain in this crucial mission," echoed Joseph Kochanski, Head of Operations for the Americas at Puro.Earth

These partnerships underscore Grain Ecosystem's commitment to building a supportive and dynamic ecosystem for carbon removal initiatives. Through our technology and ecosystem partners, Grain aims to empower investors and project developers with the tools and resources needed to drive meaningful and impactful carbon removal projects, all in one place.

About Grain Ecosystem:

'Grain Ecosystem, a pioneering company addressing the climate crisis, specializes in accelerating decarbonization through innovative waste-to-value solutions like biochar. Their unique platform connects project developers with investors and equipment manufacturers and streamlines the complete process for carbon removal initiatives. Grain facilitates project origination, funding, certification, setup, evaluation, and profitability calculation, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the carbon market. Grain Ecosystem streamlines carbon removal project development, offering a simplified journey towards decarbonization.'

