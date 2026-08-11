Grain Management Completes Acquisition of Nationwide 800 MHz Spectrum Portfolio

Acquisition positions Grain to advance the productive use of one of the nation's most unique communications infrastructure assets

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and communications, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of T-Mobile's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio.

The acquisition establishes Grain as the owner of one of the nation's largest privately held portfolios of low-band spectrum and advances the firm's long-standing strategy of investing in communications infrastructure assets that serve critical industries and strengthen U.S. connectivity.

"Completing this acquisition reflects our continued conviction in communications infrastructure as an essential driver of economic growth and national resilience," said David Grain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grain Management. "This is a unique national infrastructure asset with significant long-term strategic value. We look forward to working to put this spectrum to productive use in ways that improve connectivity, strengthen critical infrastructure and support continued innovation."

The 800 MHz Band 26 spectrum is a rare, low-band asset, covering the entire U.S. – including all major metropolitan markets and rural areas – with approximately 14 MHz of blended spectrum depth nationwide. Its propagation characteristics make it well-suited for a broad range of mission-critical applications, including private wireless networks for electric utilities and other critical infrastructure operators, enterprise communications, and next-generation direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services. The spectrum also benefits from already-established mobile telecommunications protocols and widespread device compatibility, supporting efficient commercial deployment.

With the acquisition complete, Grain will now focus on executing its strategy for the 800 MHz portfolio, including ongoing engagement with potential commercial partners and advancing multiple pathways for deployment consistent with the framework established by the FCC.

"Closing the transaction marks the beginning of the next phase for this exceptional spectrum asset," added Grain. "Our focus now shifts to responsible stewardship and working with industry participants to unlock its full potential in ways that further strengthen America's communications infrastructure."

Advisors

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Grain in connection with the acquisition.

Milbank LLP served as legal counsel to Grain, and Hogan Lovells Cadwalader served as regulatory counsel to Grain.

BDT & MSD and Black & Veatch serve as strategic advisors to Grain.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information, visit graingp.com.

Contact

Grain Management Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC